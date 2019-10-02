A local non-profit has named a new president.
Nicole Cisne Durbin, who has been with the organization for 12 years and served as sexual abuse therapist, director of survivor services, chief operating officer and interim president, was named president today.
"Nicole’s experience with Family Resources and passion for the mission is what is needed to lead the agency forward," said Rob Woodall, Family Resources Board Chair and Arconic Director of Global Plant Operations said in a news release.
Durbin graduated from Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities with a master's degree in community counseling and began her career at Family Resources. She has helped provide leadership as survivor services were regionalized, which led Family Resources to hold contracts in comprehensive sexual and domestic abuse services and sheltering and housing services. Family Resources is one of two organizations in Iowa to hold all three contracts.
Promoted to program officer in 2015, Durbin has served as chief operating officer and interim president since 2018.
“I am honored to be chosen as the next president of Family Resources. My family chose the Quad Cities as our home in large part because of my career here. The dedication and passion our employees have for our mission is contagious,” Durbin said in a news release. “I have watched us navigate the waters of uncertainty and pull together to do what is best for our community, and the individuals and families we serve. Family Resources has been around for 170 years because we adapt to change and become stronger with each evolution.
"I am looking forward to enhancing existing partnerships as well as forging new ones in order to make all the communities we serve even stronger.”