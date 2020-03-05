Fifth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois

A fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Illinois.

According to a Illinois Department of Public Health press release, the fifth confirmed case is a Cook County resident in his 20s who traveled through Chicago O'Hare International Airport earlier this month after traveling to Italy. He acquired the infection in Italy and has been hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation. Currently, public health officials are working to identify and contact his close contacts.

“The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a press release. “Public health officials anticipated there would be additional cases and we will continue to implement robust measures to contain the virus while also preparing for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed one of the earlier presumptive positive cases, and Illinois is awaiting results on the other case.