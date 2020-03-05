Fifth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois

A fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Illinois.
According to a Illinois Department of Public Health press release, the fifth confirmed case is a Cook County resident in his 20s who traveled through Chicago O'Hare International Airport earlier this month after traveling to Italy. He acquired the infection in Italy and has been hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation. Currently, public health officials are working to identify and contact his close contacts.
“The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a press release. “Public health officials anticipated there would be additional cases and we will continue to implement robust measures to contain the virus while also preparing for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed one of the earlier presumptive positive cases, and Illinois is awaiting results on the other case.
According to the IDPH, the transmission route for the third and fourth cases, a couple in their 70s, is currently unknown. "Both individuals recently traveled to another state, but health officials have not been able to link them to a COVID-19 confirmed case in Illinois or the other state," the release says. "Therefore, because IDPH has been unable to identify a point of exposure for these two cases, IDPH believes it is possible these cases may be due to community transmission in Illinois.
“While we expect to see additional cases, we are not seeing widespread transmission of the virus in Illinois and we believe the risk to the general public remains low,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We understand people are concerned, but we want to reassure residents that we have been working with local health departments, hospitals, clinicians, the CDC, and other state agencies around the clock and are using every resource at our disposal to prepare.”
For information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html. For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov