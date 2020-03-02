Fourth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois

A fourth case of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has been confirmed in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the diagnosis in a news release. The patient is married to another COVID-19 patient. They are both in their seventies. She is quarantined in her home and cooperating with public health officials, and both patients are in good condition, according to the release.

"Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent additional transmission," the release reads. "Public health officials will reach out to individuals who may have been exposed."

According to the release, the previous two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have both made a full recovery.

"Symptoms reported among patients have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing," the release says. "Public health officials are encouraging the public to not alter their daily routines and remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading, by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands with warm soap and water, and staying home when sick."

Two more labs are now capable of testing for COVID-19, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a release.

Cases of COVID-19 are spreading across the United States and other countries. In an update last week, local public health officials say no cases have yet been confirmed or under investigation locally.

