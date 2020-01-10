Genesis fights hospital pneumonia with help of Delta Dental

Non-ventilated hospital acquired pneumonia is a big deal.

It's one of the more common hospital-acquired infections, occurring at a rate of five to 20 cases per 1,000 admissions. A hospital-acquired pneumonia infection increases both cost of care and mortality rates.

Now, with the help of the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation, Genesis Health System will work to improve oral health and prevent pneumonia admissions with a $227,548 grant.

"People ask me all the time 'What's the relationship between the mouth and pneumonia?' Your mouth is like the gateway to your body for organisms," Genesis Nursing Professional Development Specialist Annette Holst said Friday. "Any time people, if they don't get good oral care, they get biofilm in their mouth and on their teeth that can be aspirated into their lungs and cause pneumonia."

The program, modeled off of a similar one at Michigan hospital system Sparrow Health, addresses for the first time non-ventilated pneumonia. Holst said the similar program in Michigan decreased hospital-acquired pneumonia by 30%.

"So we're hoping to achieve some really good outcomes."