Genesis Health System denies rumor that patient is quarantined with COVID-19
A Genesis Health System Facebook post is debunking the rumor of a possible COVID-19 patient in the Quad-Cities.

"We have been asked about a rumor there is a Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, patient who has tested positive for COVID-19," a Genesis Health System Facebook post reads. "There is not."

The post notes that there have been no positive tests in the state as of Monday afternoon. It also informs people of credible resources and information, including the Iowa and Illinois departments of health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov and the World Health Organization at who.int.

An update on COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, was provided earlier today by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

