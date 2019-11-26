Genesis Health System warns of genetic testing scam

Genesis Health System is warning patients about a scam about DNA testing.

A Genesis patient reported receiving a phone call about a doctor requesting a DNA test, said Craig Cooper, Genesis Health System spokesman.

"If you receive a phone call from someone offering you a 'free' DNA test or screening, it may be a scam to obtain Medicare information for identity theft or fraudulent billing purposes," Cooper said in an email. "It has been brought to our attention that Genesis patients have received such fraudulent phone calls, stating that their doctor requested DNA testing.

"Please note: Genesis providers/staff will not call and request a DNA test."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General also has an alert on genetic testing scams.

"Scammers are offering Medicare beneficiaries 'free' screenings or cheek swabs for genetic testing to obtain their Medicare information for identity theft or fraudulent billing purposes," the alert reads. "Fraudsters are targeting beneficiaries through telemarketing calls, booths at public events, health fairs, and door-to-door visits."

To avoid this scam, be suspicious of anyone who's offering free genetic testing and requests your Medicare number. If you're sent a testing kit in the mail, don't accept it unless it was sent by your physician. Medicare beneficiaries should be cautious of those who ask for Medicare numbers unsolicited. Don't provide that number to anyone outside of your physician's office.

