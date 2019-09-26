With ceremonial golden shovels and hard hats, Genesis Health System and Johnston-based WesleyLife celebrated the beginning of their first major project: a senior living campus called The Summit of Bettendorf.
"Less than 90 days ago, WesleyLife and Genesis formed a joint venture, WellSpire. And it's hard to imagine that in less than 90 days, we're here ready to add a new service and amenity to this community that's much needed," WesleyLife president and CEO Rob Kretzinger told attendees at the groundbreaking event.
The Summit is so needed, Kretzinger said, that there have already been 12 depositors for the senior living campus. The campus is set to offer myriad options including independent living, assisted-living and assisted-living memory support, short-term rehabilitation and health care suites.
Genesis Health System President and CEO Doug Cropper also highlighted the unique nature of the Summit. "You've got four kinds of services within one campus, which hasn't happened as far as I'm aware in the Quad-Cities," he said. "This is really going to be a gem for senior services in the Quad-Cities."
Cropper touted the partnership with WesleyLife. "We knew we needed to work with an organization that was top-notch in the country to develop this kind of a facility and provide top-notch services for seniors, we didn't feel like we could do that alone," he told the crowd.
You have free articles remaining.
WellSpire Regional Executive Director Jay Willsher told the crowd there would be 105 staff members brought on for the Summit. "One of my core responsibilities is to bring the new culture to this market, and it's been a lot of fun and it's going very well," he said. "That's what it's going to take to bring the culture of WesleyLife here."
Bettendorf Third Ward Alderman Bill Connors noted Bettendorf has always thrived because of its residential development. "This site is fantastic. It's minutes away from dining, shopping, from leisure activities of which there are many in the Quad-Cities."
Downtown Bettendorf Organization CEO Ryan Jantzi also hailed the groundbreaking of The Summit, welcoming the Summit to its new home.
The Summit of Bettendorf is anticipated to open in February 2021. An informational event will be held Friday, October 4 at 11 a.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf featuring a complimentary luncheon and informal presentation. For more information or to RSVP, call 563-200-2484.