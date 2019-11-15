Augustana College student group Gray Matters will host its second annual Big Event Tuesday, November 19, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Gerber Center Gayle Rooms, 3435 9½ Ave., Rock Island.
During the event, speakers will share their stories, the launch video will be shown and new campaign posters will be displayed.
Speakers include Augustana Director of Student Well-Being and Resiliency Farrah Roberts, Augustana students Kayla Dillon and Josh Richardson, Foster's Voice president Kevin Atwood and Gray Matters founder Haley DeGreve.
"It's no secret that suicide is on the rise in America — especially among young people, but it doesn’t stop there. The Gray Matters Collective wants to focus its attention on how all of us are impacted by mental illness or suicide in some way, shape, or form,” DeGreve said in a press release. “The only way to fight this is to stand strong — together. The conversation doesn't just belong to college students, it belongs to all of us.”
For more information, email DeGreve at haleydegreve16@augustana.edu.
Bettendorf Discovery Shop to host annual Holiday Open House
The Bettendorf Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square, will be holding its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, November 24, from noon-4 p.m.
The upscale resale shop will host a wide variety of holiday clothing, jewelry, art work, ornaments, trees, wreaths, holiday dishes, collectibles and more. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society for cancer research, patient services, education and advocacy.
There will also be a sneak peek event for 100 people on Saturday, November 23, from 1-3 p.m. Tickets cost $10.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, call 563-355-0824. You can also donate items any time the shop is open; hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, though the shop will be closed November 23 to prepare for the event.
Genesis Health System to hold 'Evening of Remembrance'
The Genesis Remembrance Tree will help raise awareness of the continuing need for access to quality hospice care for the 15th straight year.
"An Evening of Remembrance: In Loving Memory" will be held on Wednesday, November 20, at 6 p.m. at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf.
A special service of reading, musical selections and opportunity for remembrance will be provided for friends and family. Sponsors are invited to make a donation of $10 to honor a loved one and benefit Genesis Hospice Services.
Gilda's Club to hold 'Movement is Lotion'
Gilda's Club is holding a free "Movement is Lotion" workshop Thursday, November 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. at 1st Presbyterian Church, 401 Iowa Ave., Muscatine, in the second floor gathering room.
Personal Trainer Deena Jo Christy will conduct an exercise class focused on lymphedema, the swelling of limbs due to removed lymph nodes. Deena's focus will be on exercises and movements to alleviate the discomfort lymphedema can cause. A certified NASM Certified Cancer Specialist, Christy was certified through the National Personal Training Institute of Colorado.
Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclub.org/calendar.