After a successful first year, The Body, Mind and Spirit Expo returns this Saturday to Clinton.
A metaphysical and holistic experience with natural and ancient healing techniques, spiritual practices and clean living, both industry professionals and like-minded individuals come together to practice a variety of disciplines.
“Last year’s event was so well received. So, we are excited to make this Expo an annual event," Co-founder Sheila Bosworth said in a release. "This is so different from other traditional trade fairs, because it brings many different modalities of health and wellness under one roof while allowing everyone to learn in a fun and open environment.”
The event will be held today from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riverfront Events Center, 516 S. 1st St., Clinton. Tickets cost $10 at the door. For more information, visit bodymindspirit.com/info.
Susan J. Komen Race for the Cure continues search for Honorary Survivor
The Susan J. Komen Quad-Cities Race for the Cure has continued its search for an Honorary Survivor to Wednesday, August 30.
The survivor will represent survivorship through interviews, presentations and media articles as well as reach out to survivors, recruit for the Race and be a role model and support person. While year-round, the majority of the commitment is from January-June 2020.
For more information and to receive a nomination form, email info@komengreateriowa.org.
Alzheimer's Association to hold class on recognizing Alzheimer's
A free community education class will help participants discover the signs of Alzheimer's.
The Alzheimer's Association will hold 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Wednesday, August 28 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Unity Point Bettendorf, 4500 Utica Ridge, Bettendorf.
Volunteer community educator Yolanda Morgan will facilitate the program, including understanding typical age-related changes, describing common signs for Alzheimer's and dementia and tips on how to talk to someone about memory concerns. The class is suited for all kinds of caregivers.
Registration is required. To register, call 1-800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/iowa.