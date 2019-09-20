Genesis Health Group Family Practice will become the fifth Genesis location to offer Convenient Care walk-in clinic services.
The family practice, 301 North 4th Ave., Eldridge, currently services family practice patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning October 14, the location will also provide Convenient Care hours from 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The clinic will offer access to health care services for minor medical issues and injuries, including sprains, strains, fevers, strep throat, colds/flu and pneumonia. It will also include lab services and an X-ray.
For more information, visit genesishealth.com.
Walmart hosts Wellness Day in Illinois stores
Today, Walmart is hosting Walmart Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its stores with pharmacies in Illinois. At the event, people can get free health services and resources including information on healthier hearts. In addition, Walmart is also offering free health screenings including total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision at locations with a Vision Center. The event also offers low-cost flu shots and immunizations, an opportuntiy to speak with a local pharmacist, giveaways and wellness demos.
For more information or to find a store near you, visit walmart.com/walmartwellness.
Gilda's Club to host Open Enrollment workshop
Gilda's Club of the Quad-Cities, 1234 East River Drive, Davenport, will host a Medicare Open Enrollment Workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Medicare's Open Enrollment period is from October 15 through December 7, and it is recommended that those on Medicare check to see that their Part D plan is still the best plan for them. “Remember that even if you’re happy with your current plan, things change from year to year — so it’s important to take the time to compare," Medicare.gov states.
Topics discussed during the workshop will include the basics of Medicare and different parts, what it does and does not pay for, how to check if your Part D plan is still right for you and how to switch to a new plan if needed.
Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar.