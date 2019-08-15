St. Ambrose University will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Rite Care Clinic at a fundraiser with the Davenport Valley of the Scottish Rite.
Rite Care Clinic offers speech-language pathology assessment and intervention services and is the only no-cost clinic for children and adults with communication disorders in Iowa.
The clinic has helped provide therapy to 550 children and adults. Students and faculty of the master of speech-language pathology program assist at the clinic.
"We help build their confidence, which helps children succeed in school. Higher academic success lowers the chance a child will drop out of school later in life. This has a ripple effect. Each child we help is one little way of changing the community,” said Elisa Huff, MSLP program director, in a release.
The Death by Champagne and Chocolate fundraiser will be Saturday Aug. 24 at the Fountains, 3726 Thunder Ridge Road, Bettendorf. The cash bar opens at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and includes a presentation by two parents whose children were served at the clinic. Interactive improv theatre group Mystery Unlimited Dinner Comedy Theatre will perform after dinner.
Support allows SAU to provide clinical supervision year-round. Huff said the money raised Aug. 24 will allow the clinic to serve more clients. Currently, there is a long waiting list.
Tickets cost $50 a person and include dinner, the show and a raffle for prizes including a St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sau.edu/rite-care-clinic-fundraiser.
"Food as Preventive Medicine" to be held Thursday
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will host a free event to help people eat better next Thursday.
"Food as Preventive Medicine" will be held Aug. 22 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, 1410 N. 4th. St., Clinton.
The event will feature local providers of microgreens, gardening experts, culinary professionals, dietitians and others to provide samples and tips for eating healthier and preparing dishes with whole foods, fruits and vegetables. Among the vendors are HyVee Health Market, ISU Extension Office, Recipe for Life's Anne Haring and Skyline Center/Microgreens.
During the event, Skyline Center will present on microgreens, Haring will present on healthy cooking and MercyOne Clinical Dietitian Margaret Alstead will present on nutrient-dense foods.
For more information, call 563-244-5801.
SIDS walk to be held Saturday
Iowa SIDS Foundation will hold its 20th Anniversary Walk in seven cities across Iowa, including Bettendorf, Saturday Aug. 24.
The event will offer SIDS and SUID families a chance to celebrate the lives of their child while raising awareness for sudden unexpected sleep related infant deaths. Bettendorf's walk will be at 10 a.m. at Veteran's Memorial Park, 1545 23rd St. On-site registration will begin at 9 a.m. After the walk, refreshments, a raffle and face painting will be provided.
"Walk to the Future" proceeds provide safe sleep education to Iowa parents, healthcare and childcare providers as well as bereavement support to those impacted by SIDS or SUID.
For more information, visit iowasids.org.