GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center will host its annual Superhero 5K run, 1 mile walk and Dash for Down Syndrome October 5 at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf.
The 5K is timed for competitive runners, but the event also features a fun run and walk for all ages and abilities. Activities include a bounce house, temporary tattoos, costume prizes, music, entertainment and raffle items. Costumes are encouraged.
Donations will fund educational, therapeutic and career training programs at the playhouse. For more information on the event, visit gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities/superhero-run-walk.
WellSpire to hold informational event
Anticipated to open in February 2021, The Summit of Bettendorf will hold an informational event on the senior living campus at 11 a.m. October 4.
The luncheon and informal presentation will be held at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. The community will be located at 53rd Avenue and Middle Road.
For more information or to RSVP, call Ward Philips at 563-200-2484.
Fitness speaker to give talks at Genesis
Fitness author and chief inspiration officer for Naturally Slim Todd Whitthorne will speak at two free events at Genesis Health System next week.
Naturally Slim is a Texas-based plan which offers employers and plan sponsors programs to reduce obesity-related diseases. The plan is offered to Genesis employees to improve their health.
Whitthorne is a speaker who inspires healthy behaviors to live a longer, better life. He will speak at 7 p.m. October 1 at the Adler Health Education Center, 1235 East Rusholme St., Davenport, and at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 2, at the same location.
To RSVP, register at genesishealth.com/classes.
Moline Police and Fire support Two Rivers LIVESTRONG
The Moline Police and Fire Departments are working with QC Custom Tees to support the Two Rivers YMCA LIVESTRONG Program.
Pink cancer awareness t-shirts are now being sold by police and firefighters and QC Custom Tees as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For every shirt sold, $5 will be donated to the Two Rivers YMCA LIVESTRONG Program. That program, supported by donations, helps improve the quality of lives of adult cancer survivors before, during and after their treatment.
For more information or to buy a shirt, visit mpdpinkout2019.itemorder.com.