HEALTH BYTES: Hand in Hand, Susan J. Komen name new executive directors

Hand in Hand has named a new executive director.

Angie Kendall will replace the organization's co-founder and executive director Mark Smith, who will retire this spring.

“Angie’s passion about our mission and the families we serve makes her an excellent choice to lead Hand in Hand in the future," Board President John Bryne said in a news release. "Her passion for collaboration and innovation paints an inspiring vision for this organization as we grow in the future.”

Kendall, who has a bachelor of science in child, adult and family services from Iowa State University, started her career in early care education at ChildServe. After relocating to the Quad-Cities in 2007, she spent six years at the Child Abuse Council including serving as the director of development and communications. Since 2018, Kendall has been a senior development officer at Genesis Health System Foundation and Genesis Philanthropy.

“My career has been dedicated to advocating for young children and their families," Kendall said in a news release. “I’m very excited to bring my experiences and leadership skills to this new opportunity.”

