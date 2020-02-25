HEALTH BYTES: Hand in Hand, Susan J. Komen name new executive directors

Hand in Hand has named a new executive director.
Angie Kendall will replace the organization's co-founder and executive director Mark Smith, who will retire this spring.
“Angie’s passion about our mission and the families we serve makes her an excellent choice to lead Hand in Hand in the future," Board President John Bryne said in a news release. "Her passion for collaboration and innovation paints an inspiring vision for this organization as we grow in the future.”
Kendall, who has a bachelor of science in child, adult and family services from Iowa State University, started her career in early care education at ChildServe. After relocating to the Quad-Cities in 2007, she spent six years at the Child Abuse Council including serving as the director of development and communications. Since 2018, Kendall has been a senior development officer at Genesis Health System Foundation and Genesis Philanthropy.
“My career has been dedicated to advocating for young children and their families," Kendall said in a news release. “I’m very excited to bring my experiences and leadership skills to this new opportunity.”
Hand-in-Hand is an organization dedicated to providing fun, inclusive recreational and learning opportunities for people of all abilities including those with disabilities. Beginning as a one week summer camp, the organization has grown to include over 15 year-round programs including child care, after school and summer care and evening and weekend programs.
Susan J Komen Greater Iowa names new executive director
Susan J. Komen Greater Iowa has hired Sherry Fuller as its next executive director.
"I’m honored and excited to join the Susan G. Komen family,” Fuller said in a news release. “Breast cancer affects the lives of so many Iowans and the work Komen does provides them with important services — as well as funding research that will lead to a cure.”
Fuller’s nonprofit leadership experience includes serving as director of development at Simpson College, vice president of cDevelopment at Special Olympics Iowa, and, most recently, director of recruitment at LifeServe Blood Center.
Free counseling available in Bettendorf
Christian counseling center Liberty Counseling in Bettendorf is offering free counseling to those without insurance or the ability to pay. The sessions are with student intern Kelli Karsten, who is completing her master's degree in professional counseling from Liberty University. She will receive supervised training and experience at Liberty Counseling, and all free sessions will be supervised by a member of the professional staff. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 563-349-4673.