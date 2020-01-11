HEALTH BYTES: HDC to hold annual trivia night

The HANDS Auxiliary of the Handicapped Development Center (HDC) will host its annual “Beat the January Blues” Trivia Night on January 17, 2020, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Doors open at 6 and trivia starts at 7. Participants can bring food but beverages must be purchased on site. Tickets cost $10 per person. Tables of eight may register by calling 563-391-4834 or emailing maryegger@hdcemail.org.
Gilda's Club to host informational session
Gilda's Club will host a free workshop on reading nutrition labels January 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 401 Iowa Ave., Muscatine, in its second floor Gathering Room. They ask that participants use the Fourth Street entrance.
Wholistic Life Coach Allison Castle will host "Reading Nutrition Labels," helping people who are undergoing cancer treatment and cancer survivors read nutrition labels, learn why some ingredients are best to avoid and how to make the healthiest choice when picking food.
Anyone impacted by cancer is welcome to attend, though registration is required. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar.
Bettendorf Middle School to hold fundraiser for NAMI
The Bettendorf Student Council will host a trivia night on Thursday, Jan. 16, to raise awareness of mental health issues.
The event will be in the Bettendorf High School Commons at 3333 18th St. Trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Admission will be $10 a person for teams of eight.
All profits will go toward this year’s state service project: stopping the negative stigma around mental health and to the National Alliance on Mental Illinois, or NAMI.
Winter fall tips from Genesis Health System
When it's cold out and precipitation is coming down, it can get difficult to walk, especially as you get older. Here's some safety tips from Genesis Health System on how to walk safely in the winter:
- Wear footwear that fits properly and provides traction. Rubber retains grip in colder temperatures while polyurethane gets harder and more slippery and leather is among the slipperiest material in cold temperatures.
- Use commercial products to melt ice and increase grip and be aware of the best walking routes around you. While walking, take small "duck" steps with feet turned inward and use handrails when possible. If needed, use walking aids like canes, walking sticks or walkers.
- When leaving the house, make sure someone knows you've left and give a time of when you expect to return. Take a noise-making device like a whistle or phone to call for help if you've fallen and are injured. Ask for assistance if needed, and provide assistance for others.