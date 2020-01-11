HEALTH BYTES: HDC to hold annual trivia night

The HANDS Auxiliary of the Handicapped Development Center (HDC) will host its annual “Beat the January Blues” Trivia Night on January 17, 2020, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Doors open at 6 and trivia starts at 7. Participants can bring food but beverages must be purchased on site. Tickets cost $10 per person. Tables of eight may register by calling 563-391-4834 or emailing maryegger@hdcemail.org.

Gilda's Club to host informational session

Gilda's Club will host a free workshop on reading nutrition labels January 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 401 Iowa Ave., Muscatine, in its second floor Gathering Room. They ask that participants use the Fourth Street entrance.

Wholistic Life Coach Allison Castle will host "Reading Nutrition Labels," helping people who are undergoing cancer treatment and cancer survivors read nutrition labels, learn why some ingredients are best to avoid and how to make the healthiest choice when picking food.

Anyone impacted by cancer is welcome to attend, though registration is required. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar.

Bettendorf Middle School to hold fundraiser for NAMI

