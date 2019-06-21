As floodwaters recede and temperatures begin to rise, the Quad-Cities will start to see more of those pesky mosquitoes.
While the floodwater-drawn mosquitoes may not have major disease concerns, the same cannot be said for the insects that typically come in the summer.
"While the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus prefer hot, dry conditions, even the mosquitoes that flourish in cooler, wet weather bring the potential for infection if you scratch a bite and cause a wound," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a release. "Taking some simple precautions can help keep you healthy."
Floodwater mosquitoes, which are the kind that do not carry West Nile, prefer to breed in standing water, and any floodwaters that stand for more than 10 days have the potential to produce large numbers of these mosquitoes. House mosquitoes prefer stagnant water like street catch basins, ditches, empty flower pots and any container that holds water that doesn't get changed weekly.
To "fight the bite," IDPH recommends not going out at times when house mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn; wear socks, shoes, pants and a light-colored long-sleeved shirt; use an EPA-approved insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535; and ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and keep doors and windows closed at night.
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to hold "High School Challenge"
Students from Quad-City high schools are set to take part in the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center's “High School Challenge” blood drive on Monday, June 24. Donations will be accepted from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at NorthPark Mall near Dillard's, 320 West Kimberly Road, Davenport.
"MVRBC’s High School Challenge gives students who give blood during the school year an additional opportunity to support patients at local hospitals by giving blood during summer break," a release from MVRBC says. Students from area high schools have volunteered to help recruit donors to participate in the High School Challenge Blood Drive, with a goal of collecting more than 150 donations. Illinois and Iowa schools that recruit the most donors will be rewarded with a $250 LifeSavings grant from MVRBC to apply to their school’s Student Hunger Drive.
To schedule an appointment, call 563-349-1826 or visit bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 1416. For more information, call 563-359-5401.
Mercy Home Health Care receives "Premier Performer" award
Mercy Home Health Care, Mercy Iowa City was recognized by the Strategic Healthcare Programs as a "Premier Performer" for its overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top five percent of all eligible clients in the 2018 calendar year.
“We’re honored that our patient satisfaction survey results have earned such prestigious recognition, but scores are not the reason we celebrate,” Mercy Iowa City President and CEO Sean Williams said in a release. “ What makes this award so meaningful is the fact that our home care staff makes the needs of our patients their number one priority. The survey scores reflect Mercy's patient-centered philosophy."
The annual awards are determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score of more than 2,500 home health providers. Mercy Home Health Care has focused on patient satisfaction scores, and each member reviews surveys regularly to see how their work is perceived by the patient, according to the release.