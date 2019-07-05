Brokerage firm Holmes Murphy will hold "The Voter's Guide to Healthcare" event to discuss health care issues in the 2020 presidential election Wednesday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport. President Den Bishop will speak about what's important to business owners and company leaders, including the Affordable Care Act, price discrimination, payment reform, Medicare for all and the U.S. healthcare ecosystem.
Henry and Stark Counties accepting dead birds for West Nile testing
With warmer weather comes the season for West Nile Virus, and Henry County is accepting a wide variety of birds for testing. Birds include crows, blue jays, grackle, starling, robin, cardinal, catbird, mockingbird, sparrows, finches, flycatchers, swallows, warblers, wrens and small or medium sized hawks and owls.
"Mosquitoes and birds are the key vectors of West Nile virus transmission," Health Department Environmental Health Services Director Dorothy David said in a release. "Therefore, the Health Department would like to alert area residents that they will be accepting dead birds for West Nile Virus testing."
Eligible birds should be those with no obvious cause of death and those who have not been damaged by scavenging animals or decomposed. Animals with maggots, deflated or dried eyes, bloated or with a strong odor are considered decomposing and should be discarded.
Birds should be submitted to the Health Department Main Office, 4424 U.S. Highway 34, Kewanee. For more information, call 309-852-0197 or visit henrystarkhealth.com.
St. Paul Lutheran Church holding mental health movie series
Through July, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport, will host Mental Health Movie Nights on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. A discussion will be held after each movie. This week's movie, "Rain Man," stars Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman as a wheeler-dealer and his autistic savant brother and details their relationship as it grows. For more information, contact Ann McGlynn at ann@stpaulsqc.org or 563-326-3547.