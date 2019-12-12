You are the owner of this article.
HEALTH BYTES: Iowa now distributing naxolone at no cost
top story
HEALTH BYTES

HEALTH BYTES: Iowa now distributing naxolone at no cost

Naxolone

Free naxolone is now available through the statewide Tele-Naxolone Project.

It's a partnership between the Iowa Department of Public Health and the University of Iowa Hospitals.

“Cost should not be a barrier when it comes to saving someone’s life from an overdose. Through this effort our hope is it no longer will be,” IDPH Opioid Initiatives Director Kevin Gabbert said in a press release.

People who want to obtain naxolone must participate in a mobile phone consultation with a UIHC pharmacist. A free kit will then be mailed.

For more information and to order naloxone, visit naloxoneiowa.org.

MercyOne Clinton now offering weight loss surgery

Bariatric surgeon Amar Chiruvella is offering two bariatric surgeries for those in Clinton and surrounding areas who must lose a significant amount of weight. Sleeve gastroectomy and gastric bypass surgery are available to patients who meet specific weight requirements. These procedures are done in a minimally invasive manner and often lead to people achieving their weight loss goals and living a healthier life when combined with lifestyle changes.

"Over the past decade, bariatric surgery has turned out to be one of the best medical tools to treat obesity and its associated symptoms," Chiruvella said in a news release. "In my opinion, while the decision to undergo surgery is definitely hard, living with obesity and its consequences is a lot harder."

For more information, please call MercyOne Specialty Care at 563-244-5900.

Gilda's Club to host "Noogieland" holiday party

Gilda’s Club will host a free holiday party for children and teens impacted by cancer from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 1234 East River Drive, Davenport.

Among the activities available will be decorating holiday cards, a snack and a special visit from Santa.

A parent or guardian must remain on the premises and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gcqc.gnosishosting.net/events/calendar.

Matt Enright's memorable stories from 2019

In my first year as a reporter in Iowa, I've learned a lot and talked to some very interesting people. From learning the top 10 causes of death to amazing recoveries, here's some of my favorite stories from this year.

Tags

