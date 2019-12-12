HEALTH BYTES: Iowa now distributing naxolone at no cost

Free naxolone is now available through the statewide Tele-Naxolone Project.

It's a partnership between the Iowa Department of Public Health and the University of Iowa Hospitals.

“Cost should not be a barrier when it comes to saving someone’s life from an overdose. Through this effort our hope is it no longer will be,” IDPH Opioid Initiatives Director Kevin Gabbert said in a press release.

People who want to obtain naxolone must participate in a mobile phone consultation with a UIHC pharmacist. A free kit will then be mailed.

For more information and to order naloxone, visit naloxoneiowa.org.

MercyOne Clinton now offering weight loss surgery

Bariatric surgeon Amar Chiruvella is offering two bariatric surgeries for those in Clinton and surrounding areas who must lose a significant amount of weight. Sleeve gastroectomy and gastric bypass surgery are available to patients who meet specific weight requirements. These procedures are done in a minimally invasive manner and often lead to people achieving their weight loss goals and living a healthier life when combined with lifestyle changes.