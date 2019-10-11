As flu season continues, there's a variety of places to get flu shots in and around the Quad-Cities.
On Tuesdays at the Rock Island Health Department, a flu clinic is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Those are available every Tuesday from October 15 through November 26. There are additional locations for flu shots on October 18, 21 and 31; these locations are:
- Oct. 18 from 9-11 a.m. at South Rock Island Township offices, 1019 27th Ave., Rock Island.
- Oct. 18 from 1-3:30 p.m., Blackhawk Township offices, 230 W. 4th St., Milan.
- Oct. 21 from 2-6 p.m. at Andalusia Township Ambulance Barn, 220 6th Ave. W, Andalusia.
- Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at Rock Island Township Offices, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island.
- Oct. 31 from 9-11 a.m. at Coal Valley Township offices, 900 1st St., Coal Valley.
- Oct. 31 from 1-3 p.m., Cordova Township, 910 3rd Ave. S., Cordova.
For those without insurance, flu shots cost $30 and $50 for seniors. There is no out-of-pocket expense for those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted.
Gilda's Club offers Medicare Open Enrollment Workshop
Gilda's Club is hosting a free workshop on Medicare for anyone impacted by cancer October 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 401 Iowa Ave., Muscatine, Iowa, in the second floor Gathering Room.
Medicare's Open Enrollment Period runs from October 15-December 7, and it's recommended everyone on it check if their Part D plan is still their best plan.
“Remember that even if you’re happy with your current plan, things change from year to year — so it’s important to take the time to compare," Medicare.gov says.
You have free articles remaining.
Topics of the workshop include the basics of Medicare and its different parts, what it does and does not pay for, how to check if your plan is right for you and how to switch to a new plan.
Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar.
Medic EMS receives award from American Heart Association
Local emergency medical services organization MEDIC EMS has received the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline Silver Award for implementing quality improvement measures.
“MEDIC EMS is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Executive Director of MEDIC EMS Linda Frederiksen said in a release. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical care efforts through Mission: Lifeline.”
The Mission: Lifeline initiative gives tools, training and resources to support heart attack care. The EMS recognition program recognizes those who have made efforts to improve systems of care to identify suspected heart attack patients, notify the medical center and trigger an early response from hospital personnel.
“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee Tim Henry said in a release. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.
"We applaud MEDIC EMS for achieving this award in following evidence-based guidelines in the treatment of people who have severe heart attacks.”