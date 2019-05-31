Medical Associates of Clinton, an independently owned medical group, will join MercyOne Clinton Medical Center this summer.
The two organizations will work as an integrated system to expand services, improve access and create a higher level of coordination of care to benefit patients and communities throughout the region.
"In an era of major change in the health care industry, we are pleased to have reached this important agreement between our organizations," President of MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region Kay Takes said in a release. "Medical Associates of Clinton and MercyOne Clinton Medical Center have proudly served patients and families in our community for many years, and we are excited about the positive impact this new relationship will have in our efforts to provide excellent care and service well into the future."
As the transition moves forward, additional information will be provided to patients. Updates will also be available at MercyOne.org/Clinton or by calling current care locations.
Selzer and Company poll finds Iowa voters believe in improving children
A Selzer and Company poll of more than 500 Iowa voters from diverse political affiliations, income levels, education backgrounds and ages identified children's well-being as a top priority for the government, a Children and Families of Iowa Development Center release says.
The poll found that 80% of Iowa voters believe “improving the health, education, and well-being of children” is a high priority that presidential candidates need to address Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed thought the President and Congress need to invest more money in children’s well-being. Most voters were concerned about the opportunities that exist for children.
“As this poll shows, presidential candidates of all parties must put children’s issues front-and-center in their campaign to appeal to Iowa voters and their values,” co-chair of the Children’s Policy Coalition and program manager for Every Child Matters Jill Applegate said in the release. “Each campaign should have a plan for how they will address children’s health, early education, safety and well-being, economic security, and equal opportunity.”
Vera French rededicates Carol Center
Vera French Community Mental Health Center held a rededication, and open house for its Carol Center and the all-new Peer Support & Drop-In Center May 23.
Almost six years ago, more than 100 people gathered to dedicate The Carol Center, 423 E. 32nd St., Davenport, named to honor the life of Carol Lujack, a client who died in 2002. During her life, Carol embraced the services of the “Frontier Community Outreach Program” started by the Vera French Center in 1986 in downtown Davenport. Knowing the new building was a place Carol would have loved, the Lujack family allowed Frontier to be dedicated “The Carol Center," when it opened in 2013.
The Carol Center provides a safe and supportive place for individuals with mental illness, and services.
The new drop-in services connect clients to care coordination services. Peer supports provide crisis resolution, self-help, advocacy, housing assistance, education, and socialization. The facility will also refer to psychiatric and nursing care as needed. All of this is done without an appointment in a low pressure environment designed to help the individual in any way they need.
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to provide gift cards for blood donation
To thank donors who support the blood supply during the summer months, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will give donors $10 gift card voucher through Sept. 8, with multiple drawings for $500 Visa gift cards scheduled during the most challenging weeks of summer. Donors may schedule an appointment to give blood at an MVRBC Donor Center or mobile blood drive, by calling 800-747-5401, scheduling online at bloodcenterimpact.org, or via the IMPACT mobile app (bloodcenter.org/app).
“The hospitals we serve never take a day off,” Director of Donor and Public Relations Amanda Hess said in a release. “It’s our job to provide a steady blood supply even during holidays, and that’s why we’re asking donors of all blood types to schedule appointments right away and asking sponsor groups to host additional blood drives this summer.”
The voucher for the $10 gift card is redeemable online or by phone for the donor’s choice of Amazon, Casey’s General Store, Dairy Queen, or Domino’s.