MercyOne Clinton Medical Center has opened a Medication-Assisted Treatment Clinic to provide comprehensive and holistic treatment for opioid use disorder.
The clinic, located at 221 Main Ave., Clinton, was made possible through a $500,000 grant by the Department of Justice.The goal of its treatment is to increase long-term success of recovery efforts.
"We are gratified by the support of the grant and our community partners and thrilled to have opened our medication-assisted treatment clinic," Coordinator Laura Norris said in a press release. "Opioid addiction isn't often discussed openly, but it's a significant problem in our community, and this program provides the latest, holistic treatment options for those who suffer from this hard-to-overcome substance use disorder — close to home.
"Having these comprehensive services close by is an important component in a successful recovery program."
Through the administration of buprenorphine/naxolone and other medications for symptom relief combined with education, peer support and substance use disorder counseling services, the clinic aims to restore quality of life to those suffering from addiction.
Autism Society of the Quad-Cities to hold conference
The Autism Society of the Quad-Cities will host its annual workshop from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. October 26 at the St. Ambrose University Center for Health Sciences Education.
Bettendorf High School graduate Cary Fulgham, who is on the Autism Society of America Board of Directors and is a vice president at a Fortune Top 50 Company, will give the keynote "A Series of Fortunate Events" discussing the challenges of growing up with undiagnosed and unsupported autism in the Quad-Cities.
Other sessions include sensory challenges, communication with first responders, sleep challenges and Quad-City resources.
You have free articles remaining.
The workshop is free of charge and open to the public. To register, visit the Autism Society of the Quad-Cities Facebook and for more information, call 563-343-1057 or visit autismqc.org.
Davenport restaurant to hold organ transplant fundraiser
A fundraiser Sunday, October 20, will be held in honor of Davenport-area child Olivia Jett, who needs a kidney transplant by the Children's Organ Transplant Association.
The fundraiser will be held at Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant and Cantinia, 3923 N. Marquette St., Davenport. Proceeds from the taco bar, raffles and gift baskets will be donated in honor of Jett. There will also be food and drink specials and a raffle drawing for a 50-inch 4K Smart TV at 2 p.m.
COTA organizes and guides communities in raising funds for transplant-related procedures. Olivia has been diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease. For more information, call 309-721-5651 or email pamelag@mchsi.com to reach COTA volunteer Pam Getty.
Christian Care receives $250 for transportation
Rock Island homeless services provider Christian Care has received a $250 award from the East Moline Community Fund. The award will help Christian Care provide transportation in the form of bus passes and tokens for clients seeking employment, housing and social services appointments.
Formed in 1916, Christian Care provides safe shelter, food, clothing and other support to men experiencing homelessness in the community.