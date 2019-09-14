Next Saturday, the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its Quad-Cities edition of NAMIWalks, a 5K intended to raise awareness and funding for the mental health awareness organization.
The Quad-Cities edition of the largest mental health awareness and funding event in the nation is set for September 21 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Check-in starts at 8 a.m., the walk begins at 9:30.
For more information on the walk or to register, visit namiwalks.org.
Iowa Mission of Mercy to host free dental clinic in Davenport
Iowa Mission of Mercy will hold the 12th edition of its free dental clinic in Davenport next weekend at the RiverCenter, 136 East Third St., Davenport.
The clinic, which provides dental procedures like fillings, extractions and cleanings free of charge, will be held September 20 and September 21 starting at 6 a.m.
“We are honored to have IMOM return to Davenport,” Mayor Frank Klipsch said at a press conference in July. “Dental care is certainly an important aspect to the ongoing health of our residents, and this event provides access to our families and individuals who might not have the resources to see the dentist.”
Dental services include x-rays, cleanings, extractions, fillings and a limited number of partial dentures known as "flippers." For more information, visit iowamom.org.
You have free articles remaining.
The Arc continues parent learning series for parents of children with disabilities
The Arc of the Quad Cities Area will hold the second of three classes intended for parents of children with disabilities September 20 from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Community Health Care, 2750 11th St., Rock Island.
In the second presentation, Brian and Benjamin Rubin of Rubin law will speak on "Special Needs Legal Future Planning and Guardianship."
Registration is required for the class. For more information or to register, call 309-786-6474 or email wrights@arcqca.org.
Wellmark seeks nominations for 3-Point Play program
College sports fans are encouraged to nominate their hometowns for a chance to receive an award from Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield's 3-Point Play program. Every time a field goal is kicked or a 3-pointer made by Division 1 schools in both Iowa and South Dakota, Wellmark awards $300 and $20 respectively to support health improvement projects in those hometowns. Those can include parks, playgrounds and trails.
“Now in its tenth year, Wellmark’s 3-Point Play program provides a unique opportunity for communities in Iowa and South Dakota to rally their residents to secure funding for projects that will improve their health and well-being for generations to come,” Wellmark senior brand marketing manager Chris Verlengia said in a release. “We continue to be inspired by the variety of innovative and engaging projects communities have completed, courtesy of this funding.”
To nominate, wait for the cue to participate while listening to the game or attending, then text in your nomination or visit wellmark3pointplay.com to submit it online. For more information, visit the website.