In partnership with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley will hold a family education event June 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI offers nationally developed programs to provide insight into mental health conditions and provide support for families and caregivers.
NAMI instructors will share their family stories and discuss mental health diagnoses, crisis strategies and available community resources. The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required. For more information or to register, call 563-386-7477 ext. 266 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or visit namigmv.org.
Revive at the Group Medical Spa breaks ground
The Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists, and Revive at the Group broke ground on its new Medical Spa June 3 in Davenport. The spa features injection, aesthetic, laser, massage, private holding and consult rooms and offers laser treatments, aesthetic treatments, skin products and tattoo removal. Construction of the building will be finished by early 2020.
“With the great success of Revive at the Group, we are excited about the new facility and are confident in Revive’s appeal and approach at becoming the leading medical spa in the Quad City and surrounding area,” Business Administrator Dave Larson said in a release.
In addition to the medical spa, 8,600 square feet of the 15,400 square foot building will be dedicated to retail leasing.
Hy-Vee donates to Gilda's Club
Thanks to sales of reusable shopping bags sold at the Hy-Vee booth during the annual KWQUC-TV6 and UnityPoint Health-Trinity Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair in March, Hy-Vee dietitians, store directors and KWQC presented Gilda's Club of the Quad-Cities with a check for over $10,000.
“Participants at the fair come to our booth first to purchase these bags, knowing they are full of samples, coupons, recipes and information on the newest health and wellness products available at our Hy-Vee stores,” Debbie Geisler, Hy-Vee's marketing director for the Quad-Cities, said in a release. “The bags are very popular and a great value.”
Gilda's Club of the Quad-Cities provides support, education and hope to those suffering from cancer and their families free of charge in the Quad-Cities and other areas.