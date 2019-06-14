The Quad-Cities Bike club was among nearly 1,000 riders who took part in hte two-day cycling Tour of Mississippi River Valley.
In its 42nd year, TOMRV began in Bettendorf and Goose Lake, and riders rode to Clarke College in Dubuque. The next day, riders traveled back to Bettendorf and Goose Lake, culminating with the crossing of the newly constructed Dale Gardner Veterans Memorial Bridge.
"Hosting each year, the Quad Cities Bicycle Club (www.QCBC.org), provided rest stops with free food and refreshments along the way," Quad-Cities Bicycle Club member Bhanu Parakish Srilla said. "In addition, church organizations and local civic groups offered a varied array of treats and friendly smiles."
UnityPoint Health-Trinity to offer interactive cooking class
Members of the public are invited to join Trinity's dietitians for an educational and interactive six-part cooking class. Cooking with Heart will teach easy-to-do recipes and cooking techniques that are beneficial to overall health.
Classes begin in July at the Hart Center at Trinity Rock Island, 2701 17th St., Rock Island.
The course is taught inside the state-of-the-art Cardiac Nutrition Center which opened in 2018. It includes a full kitchen with a camera and large digital screen to help visualize food prep.
“In the last year, UnityPoint Health – Trinity has helped hundreds of people who’ve experienced a cardiac event to see incredible results in their pursuit of a more heart-healthy lifestyle,” Director of Cardiology Services Kathy Pulley said in a release. “We were inspired to offer this new program after seeing so much interest from members of the community.”
Classes will share recipes, tips and tricks to promote a plant-focused and heart-healthy diet and a healthy eating plan with a number of benefits including weight loss, lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol levels and prevention of dangerous conditions like heart disease or diabetes.
The first set of classes begins on July 9 with weekly sessions on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Registration for the six-part course is $150 and payable online at unitypoint.org/cookingwithheart.
Gilda's Club to celebrate birthday of namesake
Gilda's Club Quad-Cities will host a free party for anyone impacted by cancer to celebrate Gilda Radner’s birthday June 25, 2019 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Gilda’s Club, 1234 East River Drive, Davenport.
The karaoke party, hosted by Rebecca Tawney of On the Mic QC Entertainment, also includes dinner provided by Thrivent Financial.
A comedian and actress from the original cast of Saturday Night Live, Radner died of ovarian cancer in 1989. Gilda's Club, a community organization for those with cancer and their families and friends.