The Quad-City Health Initiative celebrated its 20th anniversary with a breakfast Wednesday, Oct. 30. The initiative brings together leaders from government, health systems, public health and business to find collaborative solutions to health issues facing the Quad-Cities. Among its initiatives are the Be Healthy QC campaign, which features the cartoon characters Skip and Scout, who encourage children to eat healthy foods and be more active.
Gerd Clabaugh, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, were the featured speakers. Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn was honored with the Dr. Richard “Bud” Phillis Healthy Community Leadership Award. Phillis was QCHI’s founding board chairman. Ploehn is the past board chair and has served with the initiative since 2011.
2019 Quad-Cities IBD Symposium to be held in Moline
The 2019 Quad-Cities Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patient Education Symposium will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Nov. 9 at the American Red Cross building, 1100 River Drive, Moline.
Patients of all ages, family members, caregivers are welcome to attend.
“In addition to educating IBD patients and their families about living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease, this program is an opportunity to meet other members of the community fighting the same fight," Crohn's and Colitis Foundation Education Resource Manager Robin Kingham said in a press release. "I can’t express adequately the importance of building a community of support when living with a chronic and invisible illness."
The event and parking are free, though registration is required.
You have free articles remaining.
For an agenda and to register, visit online.ccfa.org/quadcities2019 or email rkingham@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Princeton restaurant to host fundraiser for organ donation
Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill, 411 River Drive, Princeton, will host a Guest Bartender fundraiser in honor of Olivia Jett Saturday November 2 from 8-10 p.m.
Each guest bartender will contribute 100 percent of tips raised to Children's Organ Transplant Association, which has helped Quad-Cities area child Olivia Jett receive a kidney in October. Raffles and gift baskets also will be available.
“The family and friends of Olivia want to encourage everyone in the community to attend our upcoming Go Fish fundraiser in an effort to give her a second chance at life,” COTA volunteer Cindy Murphy said in a press release. “One hundred percent of the profits from the Go Fish event will assist with transplant-related expenses.”
For more information about the guest bartender event or for other fundraising and volunteer opportunities, call Pam Getty 309-721-5651 or email pamelag@mchsi.com.