Beginning July 1, Rock Island County Health Department will expand its walk-in clinic hours from Monday to Friday.
“Our busy moms want to come to WIC when it best fits into their schedule, and they have told us they prefer to visit without having to make an appointment first,” Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill said in a release.
Walk-in hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The clinic will close from noon to 12:30 p.m. for staff lunches, but those who checked in before noon will not lose their place in line, the release says.
The walk-in clinic is intended to assure healthy pregnancies, birth outcomes and healthy growth and development for women, infants and children up to age 5 at nutritional risk.
UnityPoint Health to hold community symposium
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Health Foundation will hold its 11th annual Dr. V.R. Alla Community Symposium on How to Manage and Control Your Own Health Care Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Radisson Quad-City Plaza, 111 East 2nd St., Davenport.
Presented free of charge, the event is intended to bring awareness to managing and controlling your own health care. Alla will discuss early preventative measures in diseases, educated and informed decisions on providers, learning the pros and cons of procedures and their outcomes and the importance of taking proper medications.
A coffee, dessert and fruit bar will be served. To register, contact Karen Winders at 309-779-7617 or karen.winders@unitypointhealth.org.
Gilda's Club to host kids healthy lifestyle series
Kids and teens who have been affected by cancer can take part in a Gilda's Club of Davenport Lifestyle Series that will allow them to learn different activities to help reduce stress and promote healthy choices and behaviors.
The workshops will take place during Gilda's Club regular "Noogie Nights" on Wednesday nights from 6-8 p.m. and will include both the activity and supervised play. Parents or guardians are required to be onsite. Gilda's Club is located at 1234 East River Drive, Davenport.
The program begins July 10 with Chair Yoga, where kids will learn basic yoga poses adapted to the chair. July 17 will bring Meditation/Relaxation for stress relief and basic strategies. July 24 will partner with Sing Me a Story to tell a story, which will be turned into a song. Finally, Healthy Eating on July 31 will let participants work together to create a kid-friendly snack.
The series is made possible by the Kiwanis Club of Geneseo.
While registration is required, attendance at all four sessions is not required for participation. To register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar.
Iowa Academy of Family Physicians now accepting nominations for Family Physician of the Year
IAFP is now seeking nominations for the 2019 Family Physician of the Year, awarded each year on the basis of outstanding service to patients and the community as well as devotion to Family Medicine.
To nominate a family physician, send a letter of nomination to the Iowa Academy describing why they should receive the award. Nomination letters should be sent by Sept. 2 to the IAFP, 100 East Grand Ave. Ste. 240, Des Moines 50309 or emailed to kcox@iafp.org. The recipient will be honored at the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians Annual Installation and Awards Banquet Nov 15. at the Prairie Meadows Event Center in Des Moines.
The recipient of the award will be nominated for the American Academy of Family Physicians National Family Physician of the Year in 2020.
Davenport Surgical Group to offer free hernia screenings
Davenport Surgical Group will offer free hernia screenings Saturday at its offices at Genesis East, 1228 East Rusholme St., Davenport. No appointment is necessary and free parking is available in the ramp just east of the medical offices.