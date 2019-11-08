St. Ambrose University College of Health and Human Services will hold an open house for high school and college students considering a career in health and human services Sunday, November 10, from 2-4 p.m. at the Center for Health Sciences Education, 1230 W. Lombard St., Davenport.
Among the undergraduate programs available at the College of Health and Human Services are Human Performance and Fitness, Sport Management, Exercise Science, Social Work and Nursing. In addition, master's programs in Social Work, Physician's Assistant, Exercise Physiology, Public Health and Speech-Language Pathology are available.
Faculty will discuss academic programs and the training students receive and how to apply for early decision. Faculty from the Psychology and Biology departments will discuss how they prepare students for graduate programs and discuss the new Bachelor of Arts in Biology degree.
To register, visit sau.edu/chhs-open-house. For more information, call 563-333-6008 or email ferrelljenniferb@sau.edu.
2019 Friend of Vera French award recipients announced
St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport were named the 2019 Friend of Vera French award recipients at a Gala on October 26.
Every year, the awards are presented to a person, family or organization who supports the mission of the Vera French Foundation in showing compassion and generosity to those affected by mental illness.
Father James Vrba of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and Pastor Peter Petit of St. Paul Lutheran Church were at the Gala to receive the awards. “Vera French is proud to have the support of these organizations and are inspired by the way they continue to value mental health in their own faith communities," Foundation Executive Director Nathan Sondgeroth said at the Gala.
In addition, the Gala raised over $65,000 for Vera French's community mental health services.
Gilda's Club to hold workshop on palliative care
Gilda's Club will host a free workshop on palliative care November 12 from 6-7 p.m. at its location, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. Genesis Palliative Care doctor Julie Wheeler will speak about palliative care, which focuses on symptom management.
Wheeler will discuss what palliative care is, who can receive it, where it can be delivered, the benefits of home-based palliative care and how to get started with palliative care.
Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar.