With temperatures predicted to reach 99 degrees Saturday before a cooldown on Sunday, here are some hot weather tips from the American Heart Association:
“If you’re a heart patient, older than 50 or overweight, you might need to take special precautions in the heat,” American Heart Association president Robert Harrington said in a news release. Certain medications like angiotensin receptor blockers, aminotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and beta-blocker might deplete the body of sodium, exaggerating the body's response to heat and cause you to feel ill in extreme heat.
Harrington said it's important to keep taking medications and to speak to your doctor about any concerns. “It is easy to get dehydrated as you may not be aware that you’re thirsty,” Harrington said. “If you’re going to be outside, it’s important to drink water even if you don’t think you need it. Drink water before, during and after going outside in hot weather.”
AHA also suggests you stay indoors in the early afternoon when the sun is at its strongest, wear lightweight light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics, apply sunscreen frequently, stay hydrated and take regular breaks in the shade or a cool place.
Henry and Stark Counties continue to offer family planning
The family planning clinics, held at three separate locations in Illinois, hope to give women the information and means they need to plan pregnancies, make responsible decisions and detect other health problems early in their development to be referred to other health care providers for treatment.
The program includes annual physical exams to women including a breast exam and pap smear as well as a pregnancy test. Medicaid payments and private payment are accepted. A sliding scale fee has been established based on the client's income and grant funds are available for those who are eligible.
Clinics are held in three locations: Route 78 South, Kewanee,309-852-2572, 103 1st Street, Colona, 309-792-4011 and 2112 15th Ave., Rock Island, 309-793-1955. Appointments are necessary and may be made by contacting the Health Department.
Quad-Cities River Bandits to host NormaLeah "Strike Out Ovarian Cancer" night
Strike Out Ovarian Cancer night will turn Modern Woodmen Park teal July 25 in honor of NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative at the River Bandits vs. Peoria Chiefs. Survivors, friends, family and supporters are encouraged to wear teal and cheer on the River Bandits, as well as take parts in events like raffles, ovarian cancer awareness and educational tools. An ovarian cancer survivor will throw out the first pitch.
All tickets purchased through NormaLeah will support early detection education programs and may be purchased at normaleah.org, visiting the office at 1612 Second Ave., Rock Island or calling 309-794-0009.
“It’s estimated that 80% of women have never talked to their doctors about this disease” NormaLeah founder and CEO Jodie Kavensky said in a release. “We are opening a dialogue between women and their medical providers about it. All women need to know the subtle symptoms, assess their personal risk, and how to seek medical attention for the best outcome.”
NormaLeah helps promote early detection education, provides patient support services and research funding for ovarian cancer. It honors Kavensky's mother Norma Yecies Shagrin and her aunt Leah Yecies Hantman, whose lives were cut short by ovarian cancer. “Sisters share a lot of things, but ovarian cancer should never be any of them,” Kavensky said.
For more information or to get involved, call 309.794.0009 or visit www.normaleah.org.