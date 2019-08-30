A CDC report has found Iowa's immunization rates for teens rose from 2017 to 2018 and exceeds both regional and national averages, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The National Immunization Survey measures coverage for the diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough (Tdap), mningococcal and HPV vaccines among teens from 13-17. Iowa's Tdap vaccination rate in 2018 was 94.0 percent, up from 93.4 in 2017 and higher than the national average of 88.9 and regional average of 86.2. Meningitis vaccinations rose from 83.6 percent in 2017 to 89.2 in 2018 and was higher than the national average of 86.6 and regional of 80.9. HPV for both males and females rose to 73.4 for the first dose and 55.1 for the completed series. That's higher than the national average of 68.1 and 51.1 and regional of 66.4 and 47.6, as well as higher than the 2017 rate.
"While this report is welcome news, vaccination is an ongoing effort that begins with every infant born and continues through its life," the Department of Public Health release notes. "Recent disease outbreaks across the country illustrate that while vaccines are essential in preventing disease, many Americans do not utilize these life-saving tools to protect themselves, their families and their communities from vaccine-preventable diseases."
Maquoketa challenged to match 50 percent of grant from Wellmark Foundation
The Maquoketa School District FFA was among 19 Iowa organizations to receive a Matching Asset to Community Health grant from Wellmark Foundation. The organization is now challenged to match the grant at 50 percent to ensure community support for its project.
“Each of these grant recipients submitted projects that can help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity and also by providing access to and encouraging the consumption of healthy foods,” Wellmark Executive Director Becky Wampler Bland said in a release. “The next step is for the organizations to secure the required match for the grant. Based on the community support they noted in their applications, they are well on their way to securing those funds.”
Maquoketa School District is set to receive $25,000 for its Agriculture Learning Center Greenhouse. The greenhouse will help increase exposure to horticulture, plant science, plant development and food production.
Isabel Bloom offers free NormaLeah day
During National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September, Isabel Bloom will host NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative Day September 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at its studio and showroom, 736 Federal St., Davenport.
Families are invited for a free day of crafts, door prizes and studio tours. The NED the Unicorn statue honoring ovarian cancer will be available for purchase. Local artist Donna Young will hand to sign the sculpture, created to support NormaLeah's education programs.
“It’s estimated that 80% of women have never talked to their doctors about this disease," NormaLeah founder and CEO Jodie Kavensky said in a release. “We are opening a dialogue between women and their medical providers about it. All women and those who love them need to know the subtle symptoms, assess their personal risk, and learn how to seek medical attention for the best outcome.”
For more information, call NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative at 309.794.0009, email normaleah@normaleah.org or visit the website at www.normaleah.org.
Wellness Expo to be held in Moline
A Wellness Expo: Renew Your Life event will be held 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline.
Participants can learn how to experience wellness — physically, spiritually, mentally, financially — in the home and Quad-Cities community.
Hands-on activities include free blood-pressure screenings, children’s activities, yoga and Jazzercise demonstrations.
For more information, contact Jane Tiedge at janemarie7303@gmail.com.