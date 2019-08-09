Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences will honor 55 graduates at its ceremony Aug. 16 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.
The 55 graduates will receive bachelor of science in nursing degrees at the ceremony. For more information or to schedule a campus visit, call 309-779-7700 or visit trinitycollegeqc.edu.
Stoney Creek Hotel to host preventive health screenings Friday
Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 101 18th St., Moline, will host the nation's leading provider of preventive health screenings Friday Aug. 16.
Life Line Screening will provide fast and painless screenings for a variety of medical issues that may cause stroke. These include blocked arteries, lower leg artery blockages and atrial fibrillation. Other screenings include bone density, blood tests and take-home colon cancer early detection tests.
Screening packages start at $139 while single tests cost $70. Pre-registration is required and can be scheduled at 1-800-690-6495.
Iowa Academy of Family Physicians looking Family Physician of the Year candidates
The Iowa Academy of Family Physicians is seeking nominations for the 2019 Family Physician of the Year. That award awards one family physician of the year based on their outstanding service to patients and the community.
To nominate your family physician, letters of nomination describing why they should receive the Family Physician of the Year Award should be sent by Sept. 2. Nomination letters must be sent to either the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, 100 E. Grand Ave. Suite 240, Des Moines or emailed to kconx@iaafp.org.
The recipient will be announced and honored at the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians Annual Installation and Awards Banquet Nov. 15. They will then be nominated for the American Academy's National Family Physician of the Year.
MercyOne to hold Freedom from Smoking classes
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will hold its next "Freedom from Smoking" course beginning Wednesday, Aug. 14 at its location in Clinton, 1410 N. 4th St.
In the free course, participants will work together to prepare for a "quit date." The first session is from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call 563-244-5801.
Gilda's Club Quad-Cities to hold "Laughter Yoga"
Gilda's Club Quad-Cities, 1234 East River Drive, Davenport, will host free "Laughter Yoga" Aug. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Laughter Yoga helps to increase circulation, provides cardio and a midbody workout and will help enhance quality of life. It may also reduce depression and stress, promotes relaxation, improves sleep and provide a general sense of well-being. The yoga will be facilitated by SeniorStar Program Director Meredith Parker.
Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar.