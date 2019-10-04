According to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, 23 cases of severe respiratory illness associated with vaping have been reported in Iowa.
Ages range from 17-60, and 18 reported the use of THC. All of the Iowa cases are men.
"Iowans should not use vaping and e-cigarette products since the cause of this outbreak is not yet clear and the long-term health impacts of these products are unknown," the Board of Pharmacy said. "Patients with a history of vaping who are experiencing breathing problems should seek medical care. Health care providers should ask patients with respiratory illness about the use of vaping and e-cigarette products."
Nationwide, there have been 803 reported cases with 12 deaths. While most cases report the use of vaping and e-cigarette products with THC, not all do.
Healthcare providers are asked to report severe respiratory illness in patients with a history of vaping or e-cigarette use to the Iowa Department of Public Health at 1-800-362-2736.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity scholarships available
UnityPoint Health – Trinity has announced the opening of all Friends of Trinity, Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences and Trinity Health Foundation scholarships. These scholarships are open to students pursuing a health care degree. For deadlines, eligibility and to apply, visit trinityhealthfoundation.org. More information can be found by calling 309-779-7610 or email foundation@unitypoint.org.
Genesis to hold Open Arms Memorial Service
Genesis Spiritual Care will host its ninth annual Open Arms Memorial Service at 10 a.m., Saturday Oct. 12 at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, 2501 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Following the service, a remembrance will be held at Oakdale's Babyland.
"Many families have experienced the loss of a child because of miscarriage or stillbirth, or in early infancy," Genesis Lead Chaplain Troy Lockhart said in a release. "Although the loss is far more common than most people understand, it's often not talked about and families are left to grieve in silence.
"We hope the Open Arms service will accomplish what its name intends … to surround these families with open arms of love and understanding and to give them the opportunity to remember and grieve for their loved one. Genesis is grateful to have the support of Oakdale Cemetery in this effort.”
For more information, call 563-421-7971.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity announces record-breaking donations
The 2019 UnityPoint Health Cup raised a record-breaking $102,000 for the UnityPoint-Health-Trinity Cancer Center.
The Cup was held September 19 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, home of the John Deere Classic. The Cup saw more than 200 golfers and 60 volunteers come together to help raise money for the center.