The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported the first case of West Nile virus in 2019 in Iowa in Audubon County. The victim, an older male aged 61 to 80 years, has since recovered.
“Humans get infected with West Nile virus through a mosquito bite,” IDPH Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati warned in a release. “Until the state's first hard frost, whether it's for work or play, being outside means there's a risk for West Nile virus infection."
To reduce risk of exposure, people should use insect repellent with DEET, Picardin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn, and people should wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks whenever possible. Getting rid of standing water from sources like buckets, cans, pool covers or pet water dishes can help, because that's where mosquitoes lay eggs.
River Bandits to hold Mental Health Awareness Night
Originally scheduled for May, the Quad-Cities River Bandits and Vera French Foundation are teaming up to hold its first annual Mental Health Awareness Night at 6:35 p.m., Thursday, July 18, at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 South Gaines St. Davenport.
River Bandits players and coaching staff will wear one-of-a-kind jerseys that will be auctioned during the game on behalf of Vera French mental health services.
“The stigma of mental health is broken down one person and one family at a time," Vera French Foundation Director Nathan Sondregeroth said in a release. "Attending the game now on July 18th is a simple way to promote talking about the importance of mental health at home while having fun at the same time.”
All tickets dated May 9 or 30 will be honored by the River Bandits next Thursday. Tickets may be purchased online at milb.com/quad-cities, and using the Special Offer Code VFF designates 50 percent of ticket sales to the Vera French Foundation.
Genesis Health System collecting school supplies for kids
Kicking off this month, Genesis Health System's "Pack The Bus" School Supply Drive will gather school supplies for children in the fall. Items may be donated at the Blessing and Collection Boxes throughout the health system, including locations in Davenport, Silvis, Bettendorf and Moline.
In addition, Genesis will also "Pack The Bus" with supplies at three of its campuses and at North Scott Foods in Eldridge beginning in August.
“There is never enough funding these days for schools to provide everything students need. We hope our own Genesis employees and the general public can help fill some of the gaps in supplies,’’ Shirley Gusta said. Gusta is coordinating the volunteer effort for Genesis. “This effort could mean a lot to families that may not have the resources to send their children to school with all the supplies they need.’’
Among the items suggested are highlighters, facial tissues, dry erase markers, #2 pencils and pencil boxes, crayons, bleach wipes, glue sticks, washable markers, three-ring binders, two-pocket folders, tabletop easels, individual pencil sharpeners, red ink pens, Scotch tape, tabbed dividers, zip lock bags, loose leaf notebook paper note cards, mechanical pencils, AAA batteries, headphones and backpacks.
Wellspire's Bettendorf community changes name
Genesis Health System and WesleyLife's senior living collaboration Wellspire has announced a name change for its planned community in Bettendorf.
Previously called "The Meridian," the senior living community will now be called "The Summit of Bettendorf."
Wellspire officials say the new name better represents the premise of the campus as a premier and incomparable experience for those who reside and work in the community.
"The Summit of Bettendorf" is expected to break ground in Sept. Wellspire officials say more information will be released later in the summer.