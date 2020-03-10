12 answers about COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

There are currently no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities. But the new coronavirus that causes the disease is affecting tens of thousands in more than 100 countries, and cases have been reported in both Iowa and Illinois.
Many myths surround the virus and disease. Dousing yourself in alcohol cannot kill COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated in animals — it’s not man-made. Food and other goods from China or Italy, where outbreaks are larger, do not pose a serious risk to Americans.
Below are answers to common questions about the epidemic fielded by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.
Q. What is COVID-19? What is the coronavirus?
Coronaviruses are a group of disease-causing viruses. There are seven that can infect people, the best-known being severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). COVID-19 is the name of the new, or “novel,” coronavirus, which first appeared in China late last year and is now sweeping the globe.
Q. Is COVID-19 dangerous?
Data from about 55,000 cases in China suggests a mortality rate of between 2% and 4%. This might be misleadingly high, as it’s believed that infections are systemically underreported. About 80% of cases involve mild symptoms. Mortality rates are different in other places with outbreaks.
Q. Who does COVID-19 affect?
Mortality increases with age, according to a report from the World Health Organization. In other words, mortality is highest among older people, particularly people in their 70s and 80s. Mortality is lowest among the young. Individuals most at-risk are those with chronic medical conditions such as immune deficiencies, pregnant women, and people who have traveled or who have been exposed to those who have recently traveled to countries with outbreaks, such as China and Italy.
Q. Is COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities?
As of Tuesday morning, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities. Several people have tested positive for it in Johnson County, Iowa — 60 miles west of the Quad-Cities — and in Chicago.
Q. How does COVID-19 spread?
The virus is believed to be spread between people in close contact — generally defined as within 6 feet — through respiratory droplets formed when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The disease also can spread when people touch an infected surface or object and then touch their mouth, nose or eyes.
Q. What are the symptoms?
According to the WHO report, signs and symptoms include: fever (87.9%), dry cough (67.7%), fatigue (38.1%), sputum production (33.4%), shortness of breath (18.6%), sore throat (13.9%), headache (13.6%). At its best, a case has few symptoms. At its worst, an infection can lead to pneumonia and death. A recent study from Johns Hopkins University suggests that symptoms begin to show about five days after infections, on average.
Q. This sounds like the flu. How is this any different?
The new coronavirus is much deadlier than the flu — by the most conservative estimate, it is about 20 times deadlier. The flu kills about 0.1% of those infected, on average. “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this month. (The true mortality rate might be lower, as an unknown number of people might be infected who haven't been tested.) Some experts believe COVID-19 doesn’t spread as easily as the flu, but it's hard to evaluate that statement without more data.
Q. How should I protect myself?
Experts advise practicing good hygiene and what Louis Katz, infectious disease expert and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center chief medical officer, called “good manners”: “Don’t go out when you’re sick; cover your cough; wash your hands; (take) social-distancing measures.” The best thing an individual can do is to regularly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Genesis Health also recommends the following:
Q. Do I need a mask? Do I need hand sanitizer?
Experts recommend residents do not buy masks. “There’s no absolutely no evidence that a well person is significantly protected by wearing a mask,” Katz said at a press conference in Rock Island on Monday. “The thing that it does: It diverts masks that are going to be needed in acute care if the epidemic gets bad. You don’t see me wearing a mask.”
Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol works well and can be useful for killing the virus. But soap and water are just as effective and more widely available.
Q. I’m worried I have COVID-19. What should I do?
Seek medical treatment. But first: Call ahead to your health-care provider to let them know you are coming in and worried you have COVID-19. With advanced notice, they can treat you and minimize risk of transmission. At a press conference in Rock Island on Monday, local health officials said individuals concerned they have the virus can be tested.
Q. It seems like people are traveling less. Should I quit traveling for now?
It depends. Experts strongly caution against unnecessary travel, especially to countries with the most serious outbreaks, such as China, Italy, South Korea and Iran. The elderly and those with chronic health conditions in particular are advised against non-essential travel.
But Katz said it’s still safe to travel domestically to places like Chicago. Air travel isn’t inherently unsafe; cabin air is filtered and circulated with outside air. Transmission concerns come from close contact with people who are sneezing and coughing, as well as from touching surfaces that possibly could be infected.
Cruise ship travel is a different story. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends "travelers, particularly those with underlying health issues, defer all cruise ship travel worldwide. ... Cruise ship passengers are at increased risk of person-to-person spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19."
Q. Why is everyone so freaked out?
For one thing, COVID-19 is deadly. Even a 1% mortality rate, which is well below current estimates, would lead to hundreds or thousands of premature deaths.
For another thing, our health care system has finite resources — a limited number of doctors, nurses, equipment, hospital beds. If an outbreak is severe, medical facilities could be overwhelmed, and sick people might receive substandard care, or no care at all. There are reports of hospitals in Italy being pushed “to the brink” by the outbreak there.