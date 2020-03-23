COVID-19: Quad-Citians beware: Scams proliferate along with health crisis

For employees working from home:

• If something sounds suspicious, confirm it by calling the sender or the business using a previously known phone number.

• Don’t click on links in an unexpected email. Type the URL for the company into your browser or do a web search to find the right website.

• Don’t click, download, or open anything that comes from an anonymous sender. This can be an attempt to gain access to your personal information or install malware on your computer.

• Be cautious of generic emails. Scammers try to cast a wide net by including little or no specific information in their fake emails.

• Move your cursor over the “from” line in the address of an email to see whether the shown address complements the pop-up address.

Price gouging

The Better Business Bureau also urges businesses to avoid the temptation to raise prices during a situation such as a pandemic because is illegal to do so when a state has declared a state of emergency, and also because it erodes marketplace trust. “Consumers will remember which businesses took advantage of them during a crisis,” Horton said.