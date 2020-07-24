COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Quad-Cities

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to climb Friday across the Quad-Cities, as Scott and Rock Island counties reported increases of more than 20 new cases.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1451.

Officials reported 20 patients are hospitalized — an increase of eight over the course of the week. The number of deaths in Rock Island County remained at 30.

Iowa health officials said Scott County saw an additional 23 new cases Friday, raising its total to 1,412. The county’s death toll remained at 11.

Perhaps no family is more familiar with the spread of COVID-19 than the Navas. Local media reported 15 members of the family have tested positive for the coronavirus — and three members have been placed in medically induced comas.

Those looking to donate to the Nava family can find Alicia Nava’s Facebook page and donate through a Facebook account she established.

COVID-19 cases increased across both Illinois and Iowa.