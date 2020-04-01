Grinnell poll: Americans confident of surviving COVID-19 crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly nine out of 10 Americans are confident the nation will survive the coronavirus pandemic, according to new findings by the Grinnell College National Poll.

The poll of 1,009 adults, including 777 likely 2020 election voters, also found that 70% said they are willing to shelter in place as long as it is asked of them.

“My three words on coronavirus are confident, calm and compliant,” said J. Ann Selzer, founder of Selzer & Company, which conducted the poll March 27-30.

Despite their confidence, Americans told Selzer they are stressed (55%), boxed in (42%), scared (39%), angry (31%) and doomed (15%).

“But more say they feel calm (72%) a lot of the time, and a huge majority feel confident the nation will get through this and be OK,” she said.

Economic impact hits young adults hard

As Americans shelter at home, the economic impact is falling more heavily on younger adults than on middle-age and older people. More than half, 57%, say they’ve lost wages or expect to, 45% say the same about furloughs and 43% expect to be unable to pay a bill. One-quarter of younger adults said they had gone hungry or expected to go hungry because of difficulty obtaining food.