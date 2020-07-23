Iowa Masonic Village reports COVID-19 outbreak

Scott County officials announced 52 more confirmed COVID-19 infections during Thursday’s QC COVID Coalition press briefing.

The numbers were fueled, in part, by 14 cases confirmed at the Bettendorf-based Iowa Masonic Health Facilities’ Masonic Village senior living facility. Ed Rivers said the outbreak was believed to be contained at the facility.

“The individuals who tested positive have been isolated, and the residents continue to be monitored,” Rivers explained.

Executive Director Tami Tegeler confirmed the outbreak and said the facility is working with state and local health departments to contain any spread.

Rivers also noted it is the only known outbreak at any care facility in Scott County, where 1,389 positive cases have been confirmed. The death toll in the county remained at 11.

Statewide, Iowa officials are monitoring 20 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, where 521 people have tested positive and 145 are listed as recovered. The death toll in Iowa’s long-term care facilities is 440 — over half of the state’s 818 deaths.