Iowa Masonic Village reports COVID-19 outbreak

Scott County officials announced 52 more confirmed COVID-19 infections during Thursday’s QC COVID Coalition press briefing.
The numbers were fueled, in part, by 14 cases confirmed at the Bettendorf-based Iowa Masonic Health Facilities’ Masonic Village senior living facility. Ed Rivers said the outbreak was believed to be contained at the facility.
“The individuals who tested positive have been isolated, and the residents continue to be monitored,” Rivers explained.
Executive Director Tami Tegeler confirmed the outbreak and said the facility is working with state and local health departments to contain any spread.
Rivers also noted it is the only known outbreak at any care facility in Scott County, where 1,389 positive cases have been confirmed. The death toll in the county remained at 11.
Statewide, Iowa officials are monitoring 20 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, where 521 people have tested positive and 145 are listed as recovered. The death toll in Iowa’s long-term care facilities is 440 — over half of the state’s 818 deaths.
Rock Island Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill said long-term centers across the Mississippi River from Iowa were hit harder earlier. She noted the rate of infection has slowed in the facilities, but the state continues to pay close attention to any emerging trends.
There are 11 Rock Island-based care facilities that have reported COVID-19 cases: St. Anthony’s Continue Care reported four; Park Vista three; Illini Restorative Care 13; Friendship Manor, a total of 10 at two facilities; ARC of the Quad Cities reported two cases.
Generations of Rock Island was a facility hit hard early. It has confirmed 68 cases and reported 15 COVID-19 related deaths. Centennial Care Center confirmed 43 cases and four deaths, while Hope Creek reported 11 positive cases and one death. Fort Armstrong has reported one death and 20 cases, while Aperion Care in Moline reported 17 cases and two deaths.
Illinois has identified 23,507 positive cases at long-term facilities and linked 3,947 deaths to COVID-19.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 1,429. A total of 18 patients are hospitalized — an increase of five in the previous 24 hours. The number of deaths stands at 30.
Illinois officials reported 1,624 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s total to 166,925. The state’s death toll is 7,367.
Iowa officials reported 841 new cases Thursday, putting the state’s total at 40,634, the first time it had topped 40,000 cases.
