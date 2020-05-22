Nine COVID-19 cases at Aperion in East Moline

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Aperion Care now has nine positive COVID-19 cases at its East Moline facility; eight are residents, and one is an employee. One resident has died.

The nursing home, 430 30th Ave., East Moline, has been sending pre-recorded voicemails to family members for two weeks, keeping them updated on the situation and measures being taken to protect residents.

In a message Friday, Aperion Care Administrator Jennifer Dunk said three additional people are "under investigation for possible COVID. If your loved one is one of the positive cases or one of the persons under investigation, facility staff have already been in communication with you."

Dunk said all staff and residents were tested for the novel coronavirus on May 18 and results are pending.

"Those test results are slowly coming in and staff are calling family members as each test result is received," Dunk said.