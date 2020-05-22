Nine COVID-19 cases at Aperion in East Moline

Aperion Care now has nine positive COVID-19 cases at its East Moline facility; eight are residents, and one is an employee. One resident has died.
The nursing home, 430 30th Ave., East Moline, has been sending pre-recorded voicemails to family members for two weeks, keeping them updated on the situation and measures being taken to protect residents.
In a message Friday, Aperion Care Administrator Jennifer Dunk said three additional people are "under investigation for possible COVID. If your loved one is one of the positive cases or one of the persons under investigation, facility staff have already been in communication with you."
Dunk said all staff and residents were tested for the novel coronavirus on May 18 and results are pending.
"Those test results are slowly coming in and staff are calling family members as each test result is received," Dunk said.
"Our facility is following the recommendations of the CDC on prevention methods, including restricting visitors, following strict hand washing procedures, wearing of masks by all staff and residents, wearing protective equipment when interacting with residents who are sick, screening of residents every shift and screening of staff at least twice each shift for symptoms.
"We are also staying up to date with the CDC recommendations as they are revised. In addition, our facility is in close contact with the local and state health departments and are following their guidance. We are taking a proactive approach in protecting our residents and your loved ones."
Dunk declined to comment further on Friday and referred questions to Aperion Care Corporate Spokesperson Heather Levine. Levine could not be reached for comment.
Several nursing home facilities in Rock Island County have reported cases of COVID-19 among their residents. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Centennial Care Center in Moline has reported the highest number with 35 cases and four deaths. The facility is the former Rosewood Care Center, 7300 34th Ave.
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig announced 13 new coronavirus cases in the county on Friday, bringing the total to 665 and 25 deaths.
