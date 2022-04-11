Start the week off right: Preparation and support are key for same-day surgeries

Making the decision to improve your quality of life and range of motion through total or partial joint surgery is equally exciting and overwhelming.

Understanding what to do before, during and after surgery can seem daunting — not only for first time total joint replacement patients but many times for patients who are coming back for another replacement.

“How do I get ready for this? What should I expect in the hospital? How long will I be in the hospital?”

These questions can run through your head as you prepare for a joint replacement surgery.

Through many medical advancements and our skilled orthopedic surgeons that partner with UnityPoint Health–Trinity, you may be able to have your total or partial joint surgery and safely go home the same day.

This is a medical decision that involves many factors and is between you and your surgeon.

Once your orthopedic surgeon determines a total joint procedure is right for you, appointments and lots of information come next.

It might seem like a lot, but the Surgical Services team is here to help you prepare, every step of the way.

To Prepare for Surgery

Step 1: Pre-operation physical with your primary care provider

Step 2: Pre-admission testing phone call to be sure your medical history is up to date and provide the basics on how to prepare for surgery

On Surgery Day

Our team will welcome you at the registration desk to gather some information before heading to your private pre-op room to prepare for your surgery.

The surgeon and anesthesiologist will visit with you.

The actual surgery takes a couple of hours, give or take some minutes, based on complexity and the surgeon’s approach.

From there, you head to recovery to make sure you are doing well, which might take up to an hour. If everything goes well, you will be moved to a private room until you are ready for to go home.

After your surgery

Physical therapy, and possibly occupational therapy, will work with you to make sure you can safely return home the same day.

One of the critical pieces to a successful same-day surgery is having caregiver support for the first several days.

Your caregiver doesn’t have to live with you but needs to be nearby and easily available on short notice when need assistance for things like cooking, cleaning or bathing.

For same-day joint replacement surgeries, recovery rates vary, but most are feeling great and have recovered well in just one-to-three-months’ time.

To learn more about whether same day joint replacement surgery is right for you, speak with your provider.

