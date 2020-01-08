Trinity, Genesis set temporary visitor restrictions for flu activity

Trinity, Genesis set temporary visitor restrictions for flu activity

{{featured_button_text}}
A woman with a cold or allergy wiping or blowing her nose.

Given a recent increase in flu and other virus activity at Quad-Cities hospital campuses, UnityPoint Health–Trinity and Genesis Health System are recommending the following for visitors until further notice.

• Visitors should not come to the hospital if they have acute respiratory illness symptoms; or have a sore throat, chills, headache, stuffy/runny nose, cough, fever or body aches.

• People exhibiting these symptoms who must visit will be required to wear a mask.

• No visitation by persons younger than 18 years of age.

• No more than two visitors per patient at a time.

• Visitors should wash their hands frequently and cover their cough.

• Those visiting patients in isolation will be limited to people who are necessary for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

For more ways to protect against the flu, please visit www.cdc.gov.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News