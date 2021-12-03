UnityPoint: Woman uses CPR to save father's life after heart attack

A Moline man is recovering from a heart attack after his daughter saved his life using CPR, according to a news release from UnityPoint Health.

Joe Hammond and his daughter Erin Hammond had just finished an early morning run in August when he suffered the heart attack. Erin had learned CPR just a few months earlier as part of her certification to be a personal trainer.

“I saw my dad out of the corner of my eye collapse and fall to the ground. I don’t know — I instantly knew this was a worst-case scenario,” Erin said. “It felt like an eternity, but it was only a few minutes. I’d just completed an online CPR course two months before this happened to become a personal trainer. I really had a good knowledge of what to do — but I never imagined I would need it to save my dad’s life. I don’t think he would have made it if not for that training.”

A 911 dispatcher helped Erin stay calm as she performed CPR and waited for emergency responders to arrive.

Joe was taken to the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where he was stabilized. He has since undergone a successful quadruple bypass surgery and is now in recovery, with help from Trinity’s Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation program.

"I was in bad shape. The doctors said if my daughter had not been there to perform CPR, I wouldn't have made it. She means the world to me," Joe said. "We really hope my story will encourage others to become CPR certified. Erin's CPR training saved my life."

