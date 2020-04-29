University of Iowa experts urged state to keep safeguards to prevent 'second wave'

“I just wanted to reiterate my offer of assistance from our collegiate and other faculty in areas such as COVID-19 modeling, infectious disease epid (sic) and risk communication,” UI College of Public Health Dean Edith Parker wrote in a March 29 email to state Public Health Director Gerd Clabaugh.

The next day, a data-sharing coordinator with the Public Health department asked Parker whether UI could help the state with predictive modeling “that would be for our internal use and decision making.”

Parker said the university could but would need time.

“We don’t expect it to inform policy in the next week or so,” she wrote. “We do imagine this as a longer-term tool for policymakers around when to back off or strengthen social distance policies.”

The UI Public Health team, in modeling the estimated progression of COVID-19 in Iowa, took three different approaches: a short-term look, a medium-term prediction and a view evaluating the potential impact of policies and practices — such as, for example, how the disease could spread “if social distancing measures are implemented at various points in time.”