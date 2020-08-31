Henry County Courthouse closes for deep cleaning, to reopen Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — Anyone going to the Henry County Courthouse on Monday for a traffic ticket or other court case or to visit any of the other offices found the building locked up tight. A large sign on the door stated it was closed for cleaning.

The cleaning was prompted by a request from Chief Judge Frank Fuhr, according to county administrator Erin Knackstedt. She said Fuhr's request was conveyed through Judge Terry Patton. The cleaning, which was done Monday, used a fogging disinfectant that required everyone to be absent from the building.

The building was scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

Last week, Henry County was one of 30 counties in Illinois placed on the Illinois Department of Health's warning list for COVID-19 cases.

IDPH issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those include things such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.

COVID cases in Henry County first hit 50 per 100,000 people during the week of July 19, 2020, then peaked over 80 per 100,000 people in early August and most recently hit 160 per 100,000 people the week of Aug. 23.

The number of people testing positive for COVID hit just over 8% for the first time on Aug. 23. The incidence of ICU bed availability has gone from about 52% on July 3 to about 42% as of Aug. 28.

