Hope and heartbreak at Heritage, epicenter of Iowa’s coronavirus outbreaks

CEDAR RAPIDS — Roberta Maas was thinking about her mother’s funeral.

About two weeks ago, when her mom took a turn for the worse while fighting an infection of COVID-19, Maas gathered some documents on her mother’s final wishes so she would have them at the ready, just in case.

“I really didn’t think she was going to make it for several days,” Maas told The Gazette.

Unita Schliemann, an 85-year-old resident of Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, tested positive April 5 for the novel coronavirus. By the end of that week, she had lost her appetite, couldn’t concentrate and was so exhausted she couldn’t get out of bed.

Schliemann was moved into the isolation ward and Maas visited her the only way she could — from outside a window, the closest she could get after the facility barred visitors for the foreseeable future.

When the visit was over, she “walked away in tears.”

Other families, too, have endured similar experiences since Heritage Specialty Care, a 201-certified bed skilled nursing facility in southwest Cedar Rapids, became the site of the worst coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility in Iowa.