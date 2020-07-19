Hospital officials are concerned about ICU capacity

As COVID-19 cases continued to climb this week, Quad-City hospital CEOs voiced concerns that intensive care units may be full soon. If that happens, elective surgeries would be on hold again, they said.
Here's a look at COVID-19 news from the last week:
Friday, July 10
- For the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott County had roughly half the number of confirmed cases Rock Island County reported. The Iowa side of the Quad-Cities has almost caught up, as positive COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Scott County. Health officials in the county reported 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing its total to 924 cases. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number to 1,139.
- For now, Dave Donovan, director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, and representatives of Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity said they are feeling confident about their supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and noted that they are building stockpiles.
- Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League, said “Burdensome, unnecessary” state rules dictating how federal CARES Act — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — funds are allocated to local authorities will “likely” make fewer dollars available to officials to use as they deem appropriate.
- Several worker advocacy organizations have filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday, July 11
- Scott County crept closer to another milestone, as the Iowa officials reported the county now has 986 confirmed COVID-19 cases, that was a gain of 62 cases in a day.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the previous 24 hours topped 1,000 for the second consecutive day while the percentage of tests coming back positive also grew.
- Teske Pet & Garden closed its Bettendorf location for a day, after an exposure to COVID-19. "Out of an abundance of caution, our staff will be deep cleaning and sanitizing," the company said in a social media post. They planned to reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.
- Josephine's Bakery in Milan will also closed Saturday, because of potential exposure to COVID-19. "We are doing this out of an abundance of safety for all," the company posted on its social media.
Sunday, July 12
- Four of the 30 tests for COVID-19 conducted by the Iowa athletics department during the week of July 6-12 tested positive for the coronavirus. The remaining 26 tests were negative.
- United Way Quad Cities has awarded $100,000 in grants to 13 local non-profit organizations to help with long-term impacts of COVID-19. Those who received awards were Handicapped Development Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, GiGi's Playhouse Quad Cities, Hand in Hand, Humility Homes and Services Inc., Iowa Legal Aid, One Eighty, QC Haven of Hope, SAL Family & Community Services, The Salvation Army, United Township High School District #30 and Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County
Monday, July 13
- Illinois is launching a $2.1 million campaign to prevent abuse, neglect and exploitation of seniors and adults with disabilities, a problem officials fear has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. The Illinois Department on Aging's Office of Adult Protective Services received federal funds for the three-year Engage2Change campaign. It will include ads on television, online and via email that will encourage people to report suspected abuse of people age 60 and older and of disabled adults. Some funds also will be used for training caseworkers and legal professionals.
Tuesday, July 14
- Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients in the Quad-Cities are increasing. On Monday, Genesis hospitals had 23 people hospitalized with either confirmed cases, or symptomatic cases that are awaiting test results. UnityPoint Health-Trinity officials said they had 18 total hospitalizations, including both positive cases and patients under investigation, as of Tuesday morning. A breakdown of medical units or intensive care was not available.
- Rock Island County officials are encouraging residents to wear face masks. Members of the governance, health and administration committee passed a proclamation Monday morning recommending that all residents and visitors to the county wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus infection.
- Scott Area Recycling Center has seen a big upsurge in the amount of aluminum cans and plastic bottles it has received since the March proclamation that halted returning cans and bottles for the 5-cent deposit. Rather than going through the hassle of taking their cans and plastic bottles to the redemption center — or having them stack up — many residents have simply put them in recycling, despite not getting their nickel back.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds advised Iowans to voluntarily wear face coverings, observe social distancing of at least 6 feet from others, practice good personal hygiene and stay home when sick as ways to combat the virus and keep Iowa open. She did not issue a mandate, despite a rise in cases since the state reopened.
Wednesday, July 15
- There were five COVID-19 patients in the UnityPoint Health-Trinity intensive care unit, said Robert J. Erickson, president & CEO, during a news conference. In Genesis Health System’s intensive care unit in Davenport, there were eight coronavirus patients, Doug Cropper, president & CEO, said. When non-coronavirus ICU patients were added in, both units are essentially full, they said. They urged people follow health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- In Davenport and Bettendorf, 344 businesses took between $212 million and $389 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans under the Congressional COVID-19 stimulus package.
- With cases of COVID-19 rising in Scott and Rock Island counties, and ever-stronger concerns by the Scott County Health Department, Mississippi Valley Fair director Shawn Loter canceled this year's fair.
- The League of Latin American Citizens of Iowa, or LULAC, and Majority Forward, a Washington-based nonprofit that supports voter registration and turnout, filed a petition of law and equity against Secretary of State Paul Pate on Tuesday. It challenges Section 124 of House File 2643, which bars county officials from using the state’s voter registration database to fill in missing information on absentee ballot request forms.
- Iowa’s state auditor maintains the reporting process for results from new coronavirus tests conducted under Iowa’s $26 million program is illegal and creates opportunities for fraud and errors.
Thursday, July 16
- Scott County's number of COVID-19 cases continued to climb, nearly catching up to Rock Island County. Rock Island County has 1,265, with 30 deaths, while Scott County has 1,152 cases, with 10 deaths.
- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker laid out the metrics that would cause the state to implement new restrictions to mitigate spread. Those metrics include a combination of: an increase in the seven-day rolling average for test positivity rate for seven out of 10 days; a sustained seven-day increase in hospital admissions for a COVID-19-like illness; or a reduction in hospital capacity of intensive care unit beds to under 20% available.
- During a visit to Davenport, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said she would support legislation that provides federal funding for public school buildings to reopen safely next month.
- Alternating Currents and Be Downtown have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
- UnityPoint Health-Trinity announced it is elevating current visitor limitations, until further notice, to further protect its patients and health care workers because of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Friday, July 17
- Face masks should be required in public for everyone in 47 Iowa counties — nearly half the state — where the new coronavirus is spreading at higher rates, and bars and gyms should be closed and social gatherings limited to 10 people or fewer in five of those counties where the virus is spreading fastest, according to a White House Coronavirus Task Force document that was prepared but never published. Gov. Reynolds told a radio station she would not mandate masks. “I trust Iowans," she said. "I believe in Iowans. There’s no way to enforce it. Most of the states or entities that have done that, they’ve actually gone as far as to say we’re not going to enforce it, so it’s just kind of a feel-good.”
- The Beaux Arts Fund Committee announced in a press release Thursday that the September 12 and 13 Art Fair was canceled because of concerns about Covid-19.
- Iowa for the second time in the past week set a new high for number of new coronavirus cases recorded in a 24-hour span, according to state public health data. There were 830 new cases reported in a 24-hour period.
- The week ended with cases continuing to rise. Rock Island had 1,285 cases, Scott County had 1,204, Illinois had 157,950, and Iowa had 37,132.
By Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus staff with Capital News Illinois and Associated Press contributions.
