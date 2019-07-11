{{featured_button_text}}
Spectators follow Michael Kim, Zach Johnson and Brian Harman during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

With the weather expected to hit 90 degrees this weekend, it's important to stay cool if you're headed to the John Deere Classic in Silvis.

UnityPoint Health offers these tips:

“On hot days, we always recommend hydration prior to going out and that you continue to hydrate during the day,” UnityPoint Health-Trinity Emergency Department physician Dr. Nathan Curl said. “A bottle of water every couple of hours is a good idea.”

UnityPoint Health-Trinity personnel will be at the course to respond to any injuries or medical concerns.

Trinity also recommends rest breaks, staying in the shade and wearing light-colored, breathable clothes.

Signs of heat exhaustion include nausea, dizziness, cramps or headaches. Anyone feeling those symptoms should cool off and drink fluids.

Unlike the golfers, visitors are allowed to wear shorts at the course. PGA Tour rules allow players to wear shorts on non-competition days like practice rounds and pro-ams. Once the competition starts, they must wear long pants.

Genesis Medical Center emergency physician David Dierks, D.O., offers these tips:

"Stay out of the heat when possible. The young and old are particularly vulnerable. People with other chronic conditions, for example, heart disease, mental health conditions, asthma and high blood pressure are at higher risk for heat illnesses," he said in a news release.

He recommends eating smaller meals more frequently and drinking eight ounces of water for every 20 minutes of outdoor activity. Alcohol and caffeine are not advisable during hot days as they speed up loss of fluid.

Dierks also recommends sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher as well as a wide-brimmed hat.