With the weather expected to hit 90 degrees this weekend, it's important to stay cool if you're headed to the John Deere Classic in Silvis.
UnityPoint Health offers these tips:
“On hot days, we always recommend hydration prior to going out and that you continue to hydrate during the day,” UnityPoint Health-Trinity Emergency Department physician Dr. Nathan Curl said. “A bottle of water every couple of hours is a good idea.”
UnityPoint Health-Trinity personnel will be at the course to respond to any injuries or medical concerns.
Trinity also recommends rest breaks, staying in the shade and wearing light-colored, breathable clothes.
Signs of heat exhaustion include nausea, dizziness, cramps or headaches. Anyone feeling those symptoms should cool off and drink fluids.
Unlike the golfers, visitors are allowed to wear shorts at the course. PGA Tour rules allow players to wear shorts on non-competition days like practice rounds and pro-ams. Once the competition starts, they must wear long pants.
Genesis Medical Center emergency physician David Dierks, D.O., offers these tips:
"Stay out of the heat when possible. The young and old are particularly vulnerable. People with other chronic conditions, for example, heart disease, mental health conditions, asthma and high blood pressure are at higher risk for heat illnesses," he said in a news release.
He recommends eating smaller meals more frequently and drinking eight ounces of water for every 20 minutes of outdoor activity. Alcohol and caffeine are not advisable during hot days as they speed up loss of fluid.
Dierks also recommends sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher as well as a wide-brimmed hat.
071219-jdc-mm-001a.JPG
PGA golfer Harold Varner III tees off on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-008a.JPG
Harold Varner III tees off on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-012a.JPG
PGA golfer Harold Varner III smiles as he puts his gloves on during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-017a.JPG
PGA Harold Varner III gets a ride from Rules Officials Mike Peterson during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-024a.JPG
Jhonattan Vegas watches his approach shot from the 18th fairway during Friday's second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-026a.JPG
PGA golfer Jhonattan Vegas hits from the fairway on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-027a.JPG
Jhonattan Vegas putts on the green of the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic this morning at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-029a.JPG
PGA golfer Jhonattan Vegas putts on the green of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-032a.JPG
PGA golfer Zach Johnson hits from the bunker on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-034a.JPG
PGA golfer Michael Kim hits from the fairway on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-035a.JPG
PGA golfer Brian Harman hits from the fairway on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-037a.JPG
PGA golfer Zach Johnson putts on the green of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-040a.JPG
PGA golfer Michael Kim putts on the green of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-041a.JPG
PGA golfer Brian Harman putts on the green of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-044a.JPG
PGA golfer Brian Harman tees off on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-046a.JPG
PGA golfer Zach Johnson tees off on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-047a.JPG
PGA golfer Michael Kim tees off on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-050a.JPG
PGA golfer Michael Kim tees off on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-051a.JPG
A large crowd watches PGA golfer Zach Johnson tee off on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-053a.JPG
Matthew Mandzen, 16, and Elise Moeller, 17, of Rockford, watch golfers during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-052a.JPG
Elise Moeller, 17, of Rockford laughs during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-054a.JPG
PGA Brady Schnell tees off on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-aa-001
Jhonattan Vegas tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-002
Harold Varner III walks with his group up to the sixth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-003
Harold Varner III lines up a putt on five during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-004
Zach Johnson watches his shot from the sixth tee box during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-005
Russell Henley waves to spectators after putting on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-006
Luke Donald walks down to the 10th fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-007
Luke Donald celebrates after sinking a long putt on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-008
Spectators follow Michael Kim, Zach Johnson and Brian Harman during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-009
Harold Varner III hits from the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-010
Harold Varner III tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-011
Sebastian Munoz waves to spectators after putting on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-012
Matt Jones takes a swing on the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-013
Ryan Palmer walks the bridge from the fifth green to the sixth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-014
Brian Harman walks to the sixth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-015
Matt Jones tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-016
Spectators watch Jhonattan Vegas tee off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-017
Pat Perez tees off on 10 during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-018
Luke Donald putts on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-019
Russell Henley tees off on 10 during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-020
Sebastian Munoz tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-021
Pat Perez putts on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-022
Bill Haas tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-023
Luke Donald takes a bite of his banana after teeing of on 10 during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-024
Vaughn Taylor tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-025
Michael Kim walks with his group down to the sixth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-026
Zach Johnson walks down from the sixth tee box during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-027
Russell Henley putts on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-028
Vaughn Taylor hits on the fairway of six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-029
A plan flies over the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-030
Bill Haas hits on the fairway of six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-031
Daniel Chopra tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-032
Jhonattan Vegas tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-033
Brian Harman walks down from the sixth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-034
Luke Donald celebrates after sinking a long putt on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-035
Ryan Palmer tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-036
Luke Donald tees off on 10 during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-037
A group of golfers make their way down the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-038
Brian Harman tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-039
Bill Haas gets ready to putt on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-040
Nate Lashley tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-041
Zach Johnson tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-042
Michael Kim tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-mm-065a.JPG
PGA golfer Jhonattan Vegas smiles after putting on the green of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-057a.JPG
Dick Peterson, of Davenport, sits by the seventeenth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-055a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley hits on the fairway on the seventeenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-060a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley walks down the fairway of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-064a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley adjusts his hat after finishing his round during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-061a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley hits on the fairway on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-056a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley hits on the fairway on the seventeenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-063a.JPG
PGA golfer Pat Perez putts on the green of the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-062a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley hits on the fairway on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-059a.JPG
Dustin Murray, of Eldridge, and his wife, Emily, watch the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-058a.JPG
Dustin Murray, of Eldridge, kisses the top of his wife, Emily’s, head as they watch the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071319-mda-qct-jdc-neighborhood-02.jpg
Alex Guapi of East Moline works directs cars to park in his friends yard for those looking attending the John Deere Classic and in need of parking, Friday, July 12, 2019, in East Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071319-mda-qct-jdc-neighborhood-04.jpg
Cars found parking in residents yards along 34th Ave. in East Moline for the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 12, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071319-mda-qct-jdc-neighborhood-03.jpg
Rob Hodson shows his backyard of his relatives home where they let those attending the John Deere Classic can park for a fee, Friday, July 12, 2019, in East Moline
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071319-mda-qct-jdc-neighborhood-01.jpg
Cynthia Borgel of Carbon Cliff and her son Robert Deuth directs cars to park in her father's yard for those looking attending the John Deere Classic and in need of parking, Friday, July 12, 2019, in East Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-jdc-jg-03.jpg
The second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-jdc-jg-02.jpg
Todd Potter putting on the eighteen green during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-jdc-jg-01.jpg
Deer run across the 17th fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-jdc-jg-04.jpg
The second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-080a.JPG
PGA golfer Kyle Stanley tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-071a.JPG
PGA golfer Adam Long putts on the green of the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-083a.JPG
PGA golfer Andrew Landry tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-077a.JPG
PGA golfer Kyle Stanley lines up a putt on the green of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-075a.JPG
PGA golfer Denny McCarthy reacts after hitting from the rough on the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-072a.JPG
PGA golfer Nick Taylor lines up a putt on the green of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-076a.JPG
PGA golfer Kyle Stanley walks up the fairway of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-082a.JPG
PGA golfer Andrew Landry tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-079a.JPG
PGA golfer Andrew Landry putts on the green of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-067a.JPG
Spectators watch the tee on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-069a.JPG
PGA golfer Chris Stroud putts on the green of the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-078a.JPG
PGA golfer Andrew Landry putts on the green of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-090a.JPG
A turkey walks across the fairway of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-074a.JPG
A spectator with a umbrella along the fairway of the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-081a.JPG
PGA golfer Andrew Landry tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-mm-084a.JPG
PGA golfer Andrew Landry walks down the fairway of the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday, July 12, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071219-jdc-aa-043
Ryan Armour tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-044
Spectators cross the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-045
Andrew Landry tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-046
Pretty Herbeck of Fulton, Illinois, walks with his son Jase, 5, on his shoulders during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-047
A John Deere 9520RX tractor is seen on display hooked up to a 2660VT tillage tool during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-048
Spectators watch the eight fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-049
A creek below the bridge from the fifth green to the sixth tee box is seen during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-050
Stockton ‘King of the Double Bogie’ Butterfield of Davenport sits with a golf ball in a golf club throne during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-051
A golf club throne is seen outside the family zone during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-052
Trevor Cooper of Norman, Oklahoma, putts with a John Deere 17G Compact Excavator during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-053
Phil Hess of Manchester, Iowa, looks to his son, Ian, 7, while watching golfers putt on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-054
A spectator walks along the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-055
Spectators watch the ninth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-056
Spectators walk along the ninth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-057
A man walks by a display of John Deere equipment during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-058
Kyle Stanley tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-059
Ray Leng of Aledo putts with a John Deere 17G Compact Excavator during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-060
Spectators walk from the ninth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-061
Dan Koerner of Joliet, Illinois, sits in a golf club throne during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-062
Dana Koerner of Iowa City sits in a golf club throne during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-063
Troy Merritt tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-064
Golfers walk down the fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-065
Spectators watch the eight fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-066
A golfer waits to putt during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-067
Spectators walk down the cart path along the ninth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-jdc-aa-068
A turkey runs across the fifth fairway during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071219-qct-qca-jdcfood-4.jpg
Pork Chop sandwich being grilled at the Pork Chop Hill at TPC Deere Run on Thursday in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-qct-qca-jdcfood-6.jpg
Brisket sandwich from the Pork Chop Hill at TPC Deere Run on Thursday in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-qct-qca-jdcfood-3.jpg
Lori Malzewski of Colona eats a Pork Chop Sandwich at TPC Deere Run, Thursday in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-qct-qca-jdcfood-1.jpg
Pork Chop sandwich being grilled at the Pork Chop Hill at TPC Deere Run on Thursday in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-qct-qca-jdcfood-5.jpg
Pork Chop sandwich from the Pork Chop Hill at TPC Deere Run, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071219-qct-qca-jdcfood-2.jpg
Pork Chop sandwich being grilled at the Pork Chop Hill at TPC Deere Run, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-14.jpg
PGA golfer Brian Harman hits from the fairway on the 8th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-31.jpg
PGA golfer Harold Varner III putts on the eighteenth green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-ks-015
Fans following Zach Johnson make their way across the pedestrian bridge after the 15th tee during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-jdc-jg-20.jpg
PGA golfer Michael Kim tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-30.jpg
PGA golfer Bill Haas tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-17.jpg
PGA golfer Michael Kim lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-19.jpg
Brian Harman, the 2014 John Deere Classic champ, holds a glove in his mouth before teeing off on the ninth hole during Thursday's first round of the 2019 event at TPC Deere Run. Harman was among 22 players to shoot 4-under 67, five shots off the lead.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-13.jpg
PGA golfer Martin Trainer tees off on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 9, 2015, in Silvis.Thursday, July 11, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-ks-003
Fans watch the action on the 14th green during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-jdc-ks-008
Scott Langley watches his drive off the 17th tee during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-jdc-jg-23.jpg
PGA golfer Peter Malnati hits from the fairway on the 8th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-ks-005
Fans following Zach Johnson make their way across the pedestrian bridge after the 15th tee during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-jdc-jg-18.jpg
PGA golfer Brian Harman holds a glove in his mouth before teeing off on the nineth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-16.jpg
PGA golfer Michael Kim hits from the fairway on the eighth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-ks-006
during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-jdc-jg-12.jpg
PGA golfer Brice Garnett tees off on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 9, 2015, in Silvis.Thursday, July 11, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-ks-009
Trey Mullinax hits out of the sand on the 17th fairway during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-jdc-ks-014
Zach Johnson watches his tee shot off the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Thursday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-jdc-jg-27.jpg
PGA golfer Sebastian Munoz tees off on the seventeenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-112a.jpg
Roberto Diaz watches his putt on the ninth green Thursday at TPC Deere Run. Diaz opened the tournament with a 9-under 62.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN ,mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-113a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-117a.jpg
PGA golfer Pat Perez tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-118a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley walks down the fairway of the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-120a.jpg
PGA golfer Whee Kim tees off from the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-121a.jpg
PGA golfer Scott Langley hits from the fairway of the eighth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-122a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley hits from the fairway of the eighth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-125a.jpg
Russell Henley putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-126a.jpg
PGA golfer Scott Langley tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-127a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-129a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-131a.jpg
Russell Henley hits from the rough on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-134a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley lines up a putt on the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-109a.JPG
PGA golfer Roberto Diaz putts on the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-112a.JPG
PGA golfer Roberto Diaz putts on the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-113a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-097a.jpg
PGA golfer Zach Johnson receives a round of applause after putting on the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-099a.jpg
PGA golfer Brian Harman watches after teeing off on the tenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-103a.jpg
Zach Johnson tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-104a.jpg
PGA golfer Michael Kim tees off on the tenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-106a.jpg
PGA golfer J.T. Poston tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-109a.jpg
Roberto Diaz putts on the ninth green during the opening round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run. Diaz had a bogey-free 62.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-074a.jpg
PGA golfer Ryan Palmer lines up a shot on the ninth green during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-080a.jpg
Fans following Zach Johnson down the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-081a.jpg
Fans following Zach Johnson down the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-083a.jpg
PGA golfers Zach Johnson and Brian Harman walk up the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-086a.jpg
PGA golfers Zach Johnson and Brian Harman walk up the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-aa-065
Daniel Chopra swings for the 18th green from beyond the ropes during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-066
Harold Varner III signs an autograph for Dawson Price, 11, of Fulton after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-067
Harold Varner III swings from a bunker on the 18th fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-068
Owen VanZuiden, 10, of Albany and Braedon Meyers, 11, of Fulton smile together after meeting Harold Varner III during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-069
Harold Varner III shakes hands with a fan after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-070
Harold Varner III’s head cover, Gerald, is seen in his bag after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-071
Daniel Chopra picks up his ball after putting on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-072
Matt Jones signs an autograph for Dawson Price, 11, of Fulton after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-073
Harold Varner III putts on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-074
Harold Varner III walks off the 18th green after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-075
Matt Jones looks down the 18th fairway after taking his shot during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-076
Harold Varner III pats Owen VanZuiden, 10, of Albany, Illinois, on the back after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-077
Harold Varner III shakes hands with Daniel Chopra after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-078
Harold Varner III is interviewed for the golf channel after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-063
Adam Long hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-064
Adam Long places his ball on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-mm-074a.jpg
PGA golfer Ryan Palmer lines up a shot on the ninth green during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-080a.jpg
Fans following Zach Johnson down the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-081a.jpg
Fans following Zach Johnson down the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-083a.jpg
PGA golfers Zach Johnson and Brian Harman walk up the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-086a.jpg
PGA golfers Zach Johnson and Brian Harman walk up the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-097a.jpg
PGA golfer Zach Johnson receives a round of applause after putting on the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-099a.jpg
PGA golfer Brian Harman watches after teeing off on the tenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-103a.jpg
PGA golfer Zach Johnson tees off on the tenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-mm-104a.jpg
PGA golfer Michael Kim tees off on the tenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
071119-jdc-aa-043
Chris Stroud hits out of a bunker on 18 to get to the green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-044
Spectators follow golfers from the sixth tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-045
Kyle Stanley putts on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-046
Chris Stroud watches his ball after teeing off on the 18th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-047
Shawn Stefani lines up his shot on the 12th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-048
Ted Potter Jr. tees off on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-049
Nick Taylor tees off on 13 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-050
during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-051
Shawn Stefani hits from the fairway on 13 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-052
Ryan Moore chips onto the 17th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-053
Kyle Stanley walks to the 12th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-054
Nick Watney watches his ball after teeing off on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-055
Andrew Landry walks down from the sixth tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-056
Ryan Armour tees off on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-057
Adam Long shakes hands with caddies after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday. Long is one of many PGA Tour players who has become enamored with the sport of pickleball.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-058
Volunteer Betty Plank looks down the walking path while working ropes between the 17th green and 18th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Plank has volunteered at the classic for 13 years.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-059
Adam Long lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-060
Ted Potter Jr. putts on the 17th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-061
Chris Stroud lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-062
Chris Stroud shakes hand with Adam Long after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-001
Adam Long watches golfers in his group on the 18th green before taking his putt during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-002
Shawn Stefani walks from the 13th green to the 14th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-003
Spectators cross the bridge from the fifth green to the sixth tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-004
Shawn Stefani tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-005
Nick Taylor walks down the 12th fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-006
Volunteer Betty Plank looks down the walking path while working ropes between the 17th green and 18th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Plank has volunteered at the classic for 13 years.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-007
Chris Stroud, left, and Nick Watney walk together down the 18th fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-008
Adam Long shakes hands with Nick Watney after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-009
Nick Taylor hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-010
A model John Deere dump truck is seen on the 12th tee as Alex Prugh places his ball during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-011
Andrew Landry tees off on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-012
Nick Taylor watches his shot from the 12th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-013
Adam Long hits from the fairway on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-014
A man sits on a bench to watch the 10th green and fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-015
Alex Prugh tees off on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-016
Andrew Landry walks to the 12th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-017
Ryan Moore tees off on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-018
Ted Potter Jr. celebrates a putt with Ryan Moore’s caddie during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-019
Adam Long tees off on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-020
Nick Watney hits from the rough along the 18th fairway making it onto the green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-021
Chris Stroud putts on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-022
Adam Long is interviewed by members of the media after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-023
Troy Merritt tees off on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-024
Shawn Stefani tees off on 14 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-025
Adam Long takes questions from reporters after opening with a 7-under 64 Thursday at the John Deere Classic.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-026
Kyle Stanley tees off on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-027
Volunteer Barb ‘Barbie’ Schwartz volunteers between the 17th and 18th holes during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Schwartz has been volunteering at the classic for 15 years.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-028
The Rock River is seen from the 18th fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-029
Nick Watney hits from the rough along the 18th fairway making it onto the green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-030
Shawn Stefani putts on the 11th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-031
Alex Prugh tees off on 13 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-032
Nick Taylor putts on the 11th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-033
The back of Alex Prugh’s hat is seen as he watches his group putt on the 12th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-034
Ted Potter Jr. walks from the 17th green to the 18th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-035
Ryan Moore walks up to the 18th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-036
Nick Watney walks to a reporter after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-037
Nick Taylor hits from the fairway of 13 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-038
Shawn Stefani holds up his ball after sinking a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-039
Andrew Landry makes a putt on the 12th hole Thursday at TPC Deere Run. Landry shot a 6-under 65 in the first round.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-040
Shawn Stefani tees off on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-041
Nick Watney walks with his group down to the 18th fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-042
Alex Prugh tees off on 14 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-aa-001
Adam Long watches golfers in his group on the 18th green before taking his putt during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Long shot a 7-under 64 and is the leader after the morning wave.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
071119-jdc-jg-9.jpg
Spectators sit in John Deere Tractor seat benches from the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-1.jpg
Spectators watch on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-5.jpg
A spectator checks her daily official pairing guild on the 9th hold during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-10.jpg
Spectators sit in John Deere Tractor seat benches from the 10th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-4.jpg
Spectators watch on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
071119-jdc-jg-3.jpg
Jean Schmidt of Dewitt watches golfers on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com