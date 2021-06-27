 Skip to main content
Illinois 4-H provides kits to make summer 'sippers'
Illinois 4-H provides kits to make summer 'sippers'

University of Illinois Extension and 4-H are offering cooking and activity kits to inspire hydration and physical activity. The cost is $5 per kit. It includes the July "I Made That!" booklet, Olympic-themed activities, healthy and hydrating recipes, popsicle molds, plus 4-H frisbees and beach balls. Kits will be available for pickup the second week in July at one of Extension offices in Milan, Viola and Galva, Illinois.

Register by July 2 for your kit at: http://go.illinois.edu/IMadeThatJuly.

--Illinois Extension

