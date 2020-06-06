Illinois surpasses 1 million COVID-19 tests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that more than a million people in Illinois have been tested for COVID-19, or nearly 8% of the state’s population.

“This milestone is the result of the incredible work of so many people behind the scenes in state government, in our National Guard, in our public and private hospital and health care systems all around the state — people who were willing to battle it out to build out a testing infrastructure that is accurate, efficient and accessible,” Pritzker said in a statement. “And we’re still building — but I’m very proud to be one of the earliest states to hit this landmark.”

The announcement came as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,156 new confirmed cases of the disease and 59 additional virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours. That brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 125,915 cases and 5,795 deaths. The disease has been reported in 101 counties. Scott County (about 150 miles south of the Quad-Cities) remains the only county in Illinois without a confirmed case.