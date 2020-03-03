Iowa asking certain travelers to self-isolate with the spread of coronavirus

As part of the ongoing reaction to the spread of COVID-19, also known as the , the Iowa Department of Public Health is asking certain travelers to self-isolate if they are from countries that are most affected by the virus.

Any travelers from countries that have been most hit by the coronavirus and have a Level 2 or 3 Travel Notice are being asked to self-isolate for at least 14 days. These are Italy, South Korea, Iran and Japan.

The Centers for Disease Control have designated China, Iran, South Korea and Italy as Level 3 travel notices and recommends all non-essential travelers avoid traveling to those countries, while Japan is under a Level 2 Travel Notice recommending older adults or those with chronic medical conditions avoid travel. Hong Kong has been assessed a Level 1 Travel Notice, meaning travelers should take the usual precautions.

"If you're somebody who's traveled to one of those locations, we want you to voluntarily monitor your symptoms and self-isolate at home," IDPH Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said in a press call Tuesday. "We want people who's traveled there to recognize the potential risk and be on the safe side and monitor themselves at home."

