Iowa asking certain travelers to self-isolate with the spread of coronavirus

As part of the ongoing reaction to the spread of COVID-19, also known as the , the Iowa Department of Public Health is asking certain travelers to self-isolate if they are from countries that are most affected by the virus.
Any travelers from countries that have been most hit by the coronavirus and have a Level 2 or 3 Travel Notice are being asked to self-isolate for at least 14 days. These are Italy, South Korea, Iran and Japan.
The Centers for Disease Control have designated China, Iran, South Korea and Italy as Level 3 travel notices and recommends all non-essential travelers avoid traveling to those countries, while Japan is under a Level 2 Travel Notice recommending older adults or those with chronic medical conditions avoid travel. Hong Kong has been assessed a Level 1 Travel Notice, meaning travelers should take the usual precautions.
"If you're somebody who's traveled to one of those locations, we want you to voluntarily monitor your symptoms and self-isolate at home," IDPH Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said in a press call Tuesday. "We want people who's traveled there to recognize the potential risk and be on the safe side and monitor themselves at home."
You have free articles remaining.
Pedati said the overall idea is that if there's a virus that can spread, they want people to take the opportunity to slow as much as possible the introduction of the virus in Iowa. "Anything we can do to make it harder for a virus to move from one to the other means it can't then go through our communities," she said.
These measures, Pedati said, can help fight against a variety of illnesses including flu and COVID-19. "Those are important messages that we want to highlight."
The goal for this is to avoid being in close contact with other people, Pedati said, so staying home from school or work and avoiding large gatherings is the idea.
Other insights from the press call:
- Pedati said IDPH has been in close contact with federal and neighboring jurisdictions about COVID-19. This is done not only in the past few weeks but for years and even decades to establish relationships with partners. "We do things like have exercises and we drill around things like flu," she said. Flu is a good model for events like this because it is primarily a respiratory disease. "We recognize that we've got important partners at each of our borders, and we want to share information and we're in regular if not daily contact with them."
- Iowa currently has two more pending cases, putting the total tested at five. Three cases tested negative, indicating a lack of COVID-19. Pedati said the number of people tested isn't necessarily something to be worried about, but rather a reflection of the capability Iowa has to test. "We're communicating with each other, we're evaluating people for the potential of this interest and we're preparing partners and sharing information for what we would do if it were to be introduced here in Iowa."
- In terms of identifying cases, Pedati said if there was a risk to the public health, they will share that information. "We want to share as much information as we possibly can. We want to balance that with privacy, but we want to make sure Iowans are aware of what's going on and we want to share it as quickly as we possibly can."
- Among the work IDPH has done is prepare webinars for various interest groups including universities, businesses, K-12 schools and daycares. Information will also be shared with long-term care facilities, clinicians and law enforcement. More information is available online at idph.iowa.gov.