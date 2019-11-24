It's the holidays, Quad-Cities. How can you keep those extra pounds off?

"If you know you're going to a holiday party and you know there's going to be your grandma's famous apple pie, you should be ready to make better choices earlier in the day so there's some calorie room for it," Hill said.

"I think most dietitians would tell you everything in moderation is fine and not to deprive yourself," she said. "If you do deprive yourself, that will eventually come back to where you just go crazy and make all kinds of poor food choices."

On the big meal days, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, make sure your plate has some color to it.

"If you can make your plate more colorful and vibrant, you're getting more of a well-rounded meal in terms of different nutrients," Hall said. "Because all those produce items like fruits and vegetables, the different colors are offering you different nutrients that you need for the day."

Serving size is also important.

"People fill their plate more than they normally would," Hall said. "So consider using smaller plates at holiday meal times, use the salad plate-size, but not necessarily the 8 to 10 inch plate you use during that meal."

It can be difficult to find time to work out with all the extra holiday happenings, like parties and shopping, Hall said.