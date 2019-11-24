It's the holidays, Quad-Cities. How can you keep those extra pounds off?

A survey of 2019 New Year's resolutions found 48 percent of Americans wanted to lose weight. And studies show the average person gains 1-5 pounds over the holidays.
In 2020, those statistics will likely be similar. How do you finish 2019 and start 2020 without the scale creeping up, despite the endless parade of turkey and red meat, gingerbread cookies, pumpkin pies, candy and alcohol?
"There are so many factors when it comes to weight loss, especially that time of year where there are a lot more factors involved," UnityPoint Health-Trinity Wellness Coach Erica Hall said. "Family events, work events, stress of the holiday season can be a little overwhelming for people."
Stick to your normal eating routine leading up to events, Hall suggested. Avoiding meals to "save room" can lead you to be too hungry and making poor choices at the parties.
"Have your breakfast, have your snack, have your lunch meal and if it's not until dinner, same thing," she said.
At the party, Hall suggests choosing healthier options, including and especially fiber. She recommends fruit, vegetables and anything plant-based.
"Fiber is critical in weight loss and weight maintenance," she said.
Rock Island Department of Public Health CEO Janet Hill suggested being prepared.
"If you know you're going to a holiday party and you know there's going to be your grandma's famous apple pie, you should be ready to make better choices earlier in the day so there's some calorie room for it," Hill said.
"I think most dietitians would tell you everything in moderation is fine and not to deprive yourself," she said. "If you do deprive yourself, that will eventually come back to where you just go crazy and make all kinds of poor food choices."
On the big meal days, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, make sure your plate has some color to it.
"If you can make your plate more colorful and vibrant, you're getting more of a well-rounded meal in terms of different nutrients," Hall said. "Because all those produce items like fruits and vegetables, the different colors are offering you different nutrients that you need for the day."
Serving size is also important.
"People fill their plate more than they normally would," Hall said. "So consider using smaller plates at holiday meal times, use the salad plate-size, but not necessarily the 8 to 10 inch plate you use during that meal."
It can be difficult to find time to work out with all the extra holiday happenings, like parties and shopping, Hall said.
Stick to your exercise routine as much as you can, and try winter-oriented activities, like ice skating or playing in the snow, Hall suggested. Going outside helps, too — sunshine helps your body produce Vitamin D critical to weight loss.
But as the holidays arrive, don't stress it, Hall said.
"That's not going to help at all, it would be counterproductive. So try to go about your daily routine, have fun, look for new activities," she said. "Have fun at these holiday dinners, just be mindful of portions and keeping your eating routine normal."
Don't be afraid to let yourself celebrate, Hill said. Just plan ahead and make good choices.