Katz 'pessimistic' about August return of face-to-face learning

“This is what we know: there are between two-to-13 times the number of reported infections,” Katz said. “And we know we have to look beyond the numbers to the trends. I would say the trends are not good.”

Scott County reported a total of 1,322 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 22 since Monday. The death toll remained at 11.

Scott County is not alone. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 10 counties in Iowa reported 1,000 or more confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Scott County ranked eighth on that list, checking in with 1,320.

Polk County (the Des Moines area) is first in the state with 8,521 confirmed cases, more than double the 3,484 cases confirmed in No. 2 Woodbury County (Sioux City).

The Test Iowa Initiative includes an assessment developed in coordination with the Iowa Department of Public Health aimed at helping inform Iowans of their current health status, whether or not they should get a COVID-19 test and instructions on how to get tested. The assessment asks about existing symptoms and occupational considerations.

According to TestIowa, 35,498 assessments have been completed in Scott County. There have been 19,797 tests conducted in the county.